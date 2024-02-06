Kyebi’s first Anglican Archdeacon installed

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Feb - 06 - 2024 , 07:38

The Anglican Diocese of Koforidua has installed Reverend Venerable Nathan Ishmael Duodu Odoi as the Archdeacon of Kyebi.

The Rev. Venerable Odoi, 43, has become the first Archdeacon of Kyebi, which is under the Koforidua Diocese of the church.

Kyebi was formally under the Obo Archdeaconry of the Anglican Church.

The Rev. Venerable Odoi, who is currently in charge of the St. Mark Anglican Church, Kyebi, now becomes the supervisor of the clergy in the Kyebi area of the church and reports to the Bishop in Koforidua.

The installation ceremony took place at Kyebi last Sunday and was attended by a large number of clergymen. It was conducted by Rt. Rev. Felix Odei Annancy, the Bishop of the Koforidua Diocese of the Anglican Church.

The impressive ceremony was also attended by a representative of the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin; the Okyenhemaa, Nana Adutwumwaa Dokua; and other traditional leaders in the area, as well as family members and friends of the new Archdeacon.

Humility

Rt. Rev. Annancy asked the new Archdeacon to serve the congregation with humility and not to discriminate against anybody in or outside the church.

He told the gathering that the trust and confidence the Anglican Church had in him was the reason for his elevated to such a position.

Rt. Rev. Annancy said one of the main reasons for getting an Archdeacon for Kyebi was to establish new congregations through evangelism in the Akyem Abuakwa area.

He was hopeful that Rev. Venerable Odoi would exercise the authority given to him in that respect by working closely with his clergy.

Six parishes

Rev. Venerable Odoi, in a remark, said since there were now only six parishes in the area, he would work to establish additional ones for the growth of the Anglican Church.

According to him, God had assisted him for the past 13 years to lead the flock and was hopeful that the same God would continue to guide and protect him in the years ahead.

He called for support from fellow clergymen and members of the church in the area to enable him to succeed in administering the church.

Academic qualifications

The Rev. Venerable Odoi has professional qualifications such as an MA in Guidance and Counselling, a Bachelor of Theology and a Diploma in Theology, all from the University of Cape Coast, and a Diploma in Ministry and a Diploma in Basic Education, from St. Nicholas Theological Seminary, Cape Coast, and the University of Education, Winneba, respectively.

He is married to Doris Oforiwa Odoi, and they have four children.