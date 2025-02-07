Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly to register public lands

Augustina Tawiah Feb - 07 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) in Accra has embarked on a project to identify and register all public lands inherited from its mother assembly, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

The objective of the exercise is to protect the lands from encroachment and litigation, and use the documented lands as leverage to attract investors and investment.

It is also to enhance the availability of litigation-free lands for the assembly’s development projects within the municipality.

Process

The Municipal Coordinating Director of KoKMA, Emmanuel Baisie, who disclosed this in an interview with the Daily Graphic in Accra, said the registration process began in 2022, and as of the close of last year, the assembly had successfully registered eight of those sites.

He mentioned them to include the assembly’s future office complex at North Ridge, the Old Tema Station, Tema Station, Odawna Pedestrian Shopping Mall, Odawna Market, Osu Market, Holy Gardens (Dubai) and Kokma Office.

Mr Baisie said the second phase of the exercise would be the registration and acquisition of public schools and health centre sites within its jurisdiction.

KoKMA

Located in the heart of Accra, KoKMA is home to the Parliament of Ghana, the ministries, the National Museum, the National Theatre, embassies and High Commissions of various countries.

It also houses the headquarters of banks and financial institutions, the World Trade Centre, the West Africa headquarters of African Continental Free Trade Area, hotels, craft and fashion industries.

The municipality is made up of major suburbs such as Osu, Asylum Down, Adabraka, Ridge, Ringway Estates, and Tudu.

Politically, it is divided into 11 electoral areas namely; Adabraka Official Town; Asylum Down; Odawna Sahara; Ringway Estates, North Adabraka; Osu Doku North; Osu Doku South; Osu Alata; Osu Kinkawe and Tudu North and Tudu South.

Drainage

Touching on drainage and flooding, the coordinating director outlined measures being undertaken by the assembly’s Urban Roads Department and Environmental Health unit to resolve drainage issues within the municipality.

Mr Baisie said the clearing of gutters had prevented flooding during the rainy season.

He said many of the drains were without culverts, resulting in gutters getting choked with rubbish.

The Environmental Health Unit, the director added, had initiated a set of activities to intensify public education and sensitisation of the public against dumping of waste in open drains.