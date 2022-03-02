KOICA 2022 scholarship programme opens

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), Ghana, has announced the opening of the 2022 Master's Degree Scholarship Programme in Accra.
The programme funded by the government of the Republic of Korea through KOICA is awarded annually and is opened to government officials from Ghana.
In an online briefing with prospective beneficiaries on Friday, February 25, 2021, the Senior Deputy Country Director of KOICA, Mr Seungmin Oh said the scholarship package includes airfare, fully paid tuition fees and expenses for extracurricular activities such as study visits, workshops and Korean language classes.
The rest of the package, according to Mr Oh covers accommodation, insurance and Korean Won KRW 999,000 (an equivalent of 830.26 USD) monthly allowance or stipend.
Courses
Touching on the courses, Mr Oh said there are 17 courses available for applicants to select from.
He however stated that seven other courses including a PhD programme would be available in March 2022.
“This year, the Government of the Republic of Korea through KOICA hopes to award more scholarships to deserving and qualified Ghanaian government officials who will come back after their studies in Korea to contribute significantly to the growth and development of Ghana”, he said.
“For the 2022/2023 academic year, we presently have 17 (seventeen) master’s degree programmes/openings from 14 (fourteen) universities available for qualified applicants to apply. The second batch of seven courses including a PhD programme will be available in March”, he added.
He mentioned some of the courses under the Master's programme as public management and public sector reform, gender and development, economic development policy for sustainable and inclusive growth, global education leadership, and agricultural production.
Others are fisheries, agricultural economics, public administration, gender and community (women), health policy financing, energy science and policy and aviation management.
Mr Oh further stated that 214 Ghanaians had received KOICA's master's degree scholarship programme since its inception in 2014.
Criteria
The Programmes Officer of KOICA, Ms Gifty Lebenam Amekuedi took the participants through the eligibility criteria for application.
She said an applicant should be a Ghanaian with a university degree or college equivalent.
She added that the participant must be officially nominated by his or her institution and should have a minimum of 2 years of experience in the field of study.
She further stated that the applicant should be in good health, both physically and mentally, however those with disabilities, but in good mental and physical health, were eligible to apply.
Ms Amekuedi said the applicant should have a good command of both spoken and written English, in order to take classes conducted entirely in English and to be able to write academic reports and thesis in English.
In addition, she said an awardee from the KOICA scholarship programme or any of the Korean Government's Scholarship programmes before is not eligible to apply.
Also, she said applicants who had ever withdrawn from KOICA's scholarship programme are disqualified to partake in the programme.
Ms Amekuedi said applicants could apply through: http://www.koica.go.kr/ciat/index.do and submit all filled forms to KOICA Ghana Office no later than 4 pm, March 15, 2022.