Keta Business College old students launch endowment fund

The Keta Business College Old Students Association has launched an education endowment fund to support infrastructural development in the school.
Known as ‘the Game Changer’, the fund will also be used to set up a modern library, science laboratory, a sick bay, recreational facility, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) centre and a mini sports stadium.
An amount of GH¢5 million is expected to be raised as seed capital within five years.
At the launch of the fund in Accra, the Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, in an address read on his behalf, reiterated government’s commitment to improving educational infrastructure in the country, adding that it was a vital springboard to its development agenda.
The President of the old students association, Dr Seth Anani, said the transformational agenda by the old students was a strategy that would constitute a movement that would redefine their focus.
Four pillars
Dr Anani said their strategy was built on four main pillars: education and welfare — aimed at improving the academic excellence and discipline in the school; project and funding — a pillar that was to strategically raise funds and advise on projects for the infrastructural transformation of the school.
The rest of the pillars he mentioned as organisation and membership — which seeks to improve the structure of the old students association; — and communication and marketing — that would help market the KETABUSCO brand till it became a household name in the country.
He appealed to the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) to ensure the completion of the assembly and dining hall projects which were yet to be completed.
The Headmaster of the school, Mr Etse Seake-Kwawu, thanked the old students for initiating programmes aimed at transforming the school.