Koforidua PURC commissions 128 KWP solar equipment

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Nov - 18 - 2024 , 09:57

A 128 KWP solar photovoltaic (PV) equipment, which will enable the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to promote energy efficiency, has been commissioned at the Eastern Regional Office of the commission.

The German Development Organisation (GIZ) funded the installation of the equipment, which will also reduce the operational cost of energy consumed among other institutions.

At a short ceremony to officially commission the facility last Thursday, a Board Member and Chairperson of the Finance and Administration Committee of the PURC, Dora Oppong, who represented the Board Chairman, Ebo Quagrainie, said in alignment with Ghana's renewable energy targets, the project had showcased PURC's dedication to sustainability, energy efficiency and innovation in the energy landscape.

She indicated that the installation, which was on the theme: "Guiding the Green Revolution Through Regulatory Leadership and Sustainable Partnership", had captured the heart of PURC and had embodied its role as both leaders and collaborators in advancing Ghana's renewable landscape.

Socio-economic growth

Mrs Oppong stated that energy was not merely a utility but a driver of socio-economic growth, essential for the progress of any modern society.

She said the achievement of the project should not only be celebrated but should renew PURC's commitment to a future where renewable energy would play a central role in empowering growth.

She further stated that the solar project was just the beginning of PURC's larger vision to integrate sustainable energy solutions across all aspects of its operations.

She expressed the hope that the project would serve as a call to action for stakeholders in both the public and private sectors to embrace sustainable solutions, adding that stakeholders could, therefore, work towards a more resilient and environmentally conscious energy.

Mrs Oppong, on behalf of the PURC, expressed gratitude to GIZ for its steadfast support in making the project a reality, as well as the Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben North, Nana Adjei Boateng, for his cooperation.

Energy optimisation

The Executive Secretary of the PURC, Dr Ishmael Ackah, said there was a need to optimise energy sources such as the sun, wind and hydro (water) but not to depend on one source.

He indicated that in doing so Ghana needed committed partners to convert the sources to actual energy and commended GIZ for supporting the installation of the solar device.

Dr Ackah was happy that the installation of the device would reduce operational costs.

"Ghana needs committed partners to convert the sun, wind and water into energy and one of such partners is GIZ, which over the years, has supported the country in that respect and we are, therefore, grateful to them for their assistance," Dr Ackah stated.

He said next year, the PURC would start putting up simulation centres in Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi.

The MP for New Juaben North called for more partnerships between state institutions and other identifiable bodies to help Ghana develop.

