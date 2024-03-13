Previous article: GMA to embark on nationwide strike in solidarity with KATH doctors if ....

KATH doctors to lay down tools today over accommodation matters

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Mar - 13 - 2024 , 12:34

Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) have threatened to indefinitely lay down their tools over accommodation issues from today, Wednesday, March 13,2024.

The doctors are facing eviction from their bungalows because the land has been sold to a private developer.

Speaking in a radio interview on Citi FM on Tuesday March 12, the Ashanti Regional President of the Ghana Medical Association(GMA), Dr. Paa Kwasi Baidoo, said an agreement was reached with Manhyia Palace for new accommodation for the doctors before the handover of the land.

He however expressed concern that the agreement has been disregarded by the private developer.

“People will come and ask you to move from your place because it has been sold to them.

"We took that issue up and we met with Manhyia on it. It was agreed that a new place be prepared to move us there before you can take possession of the land.

"They have disregarded all that with impunity and so we are meeting this morning. We will all leave the hospital to go and look for accommodation because we don’t have places to sleep", he added.