Japan gives $337,784 grant for local projects

The Government of Japan has provided a grant of $337,784 to three district assemblies and one non-governmental organisation in two regions to enable them undertake various health and educational projects.
An agreement to that effect was signed between the Japanese Government and the beneficiary organisations at a ceremony in Accra, yesterday.
The beneficiary assemblies are the Akyemansa District Assembly, Upper Manya Krobo District Assembly both in the Eastern region, and South Tongu District Assembly and a non-governmental organisation, Need Club of Ghana, both in the Volta Region.
The support, which is under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroot Human Security Project (GGHSP), is to help provide quality healthcare and access to educational infrastructure for residents of beneficiary communities.
The GGHSP is a Japanese government grant scheme introduced in 1989 to meet the diversified needs of developing countries.
Since 2003, the GGHSP has been paying attention to the concept of human security, with the aim of providing social and economic development at the grass-root level.
It prioritises projects that seek to provide basic human needs for all.
Japan’s commitment
Addressing the media before the signing ceremony, the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Tsutomu Himeno, said the health and well-being of the people was critical to any nation, which was the reason Japan was providing grants for organisations in Ghana to support the vulnerable.
He stressed the need for the beneficiaries to make full use of the funds to ensure that they have had an impact on the health of the people.
Mr Himeno said Japan remained committed to providing the needed assistance for people in difficulties and emphasised the need for the beneficiaries to ensure that the funds were used judiciously.
Beneficiaries
The Needy Club of Ghana and the Akyemansa District Assembly received $86,704 and $ 80,857 respectively to construct a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound and staff quarters in their respective areas.
The South Tongu District Assembly was given $87,839 to construct a new school block for the Sogakope D/A primary school, while the Upper Manya Krobo District Assembly received $82,384 to build a classroom block, a KVIP toilet, and to acquire furniture for a library.
The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the Japanese Government for the support extended to them, and pledged to put the funds to efficient use.