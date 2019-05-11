Ghana News Israeli Ambassador praises government for supporting women’s development

Madam Shani Cooper, Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone has commended government for supporting women’s empowerment Ghana.
She explained that though most Ghanaian women were not economically and culturally independent, government’s interest in their development showed that women would advance in the future.
She made the observation during a stimulation conversation to empower women, organized by Women-Soaring Higher Achieving Real Excellence-SHARE, under StratComm Africa, in collaboration with the Embassy of Israeli, Ghana and Sierra Leone.
The Programme, which brought together women leaders, was dubbed “The Power of Womanhood as Change-Actors”.
Madam Cooper said there were so many cultural strings that were hindering Ghanaian women who wanted to make strides and that there was the need to empower them.
She noted that Israeli Government was committed to not only make women independent financially but also empower them to soar politically.
The Ambassador said with the Israeli Agency for International Development Cooperation since 1958 (MASHAV) had contributed in training over 2,000 Ghanaian professionals in the fields of agriculture, health, education and women empowerment which women had benefitted.
She added that between 2017 and 2018, about 70 Ghanaian professionals had received training in various MASHAV courses in Israel and Ghana, saying, there were specific courses designed for women especially in agric aimed at empowering them.
Mrs Ilana Rita Brand, an International Consultant on Female Empowerment and Capacity Building urged participants to harness the positives of their colleagues to develop themselves and society.
You should not allow problems to stop you from bringing transformation into their communities but always see opportunities as a stepping stone to greatness, she stated.
She advised them not to only wait for big moments to bring about changes but look for every opportunity to transform the world.
Ms Esther Cobbah, Chief Executive Officer of StratComm encouraged women to learn to share their dreams, fear, anger, experiences, among other things to get themselves revived.
She said, the world had women leaders because some people shared their ideas.
Giving the background to the event, she said, StratComm since its inception had helped improve the livelihoods in areas such as Aviation, Agriculture, Transport, Telecommunication and Education.
She said it was well-positioned to help people and institutions to improve using communication as a tool.
The CEO explained that the Organisation was culturally sensitive as it worked with both rural and urban entities using different kinds of engagements.
Participants encouraged women to learn not to be judgmental, encourage others to do better when they made mistakes as well as build more relationships.
GNA