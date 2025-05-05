Previous article: Govt to outline turnaround plan for troubled AirtelTigo in 8 weeks — Sam George

Institution of Engineering visits CBI Ghana to explore cement technology

Emmanuel Bonney May - 05 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Institution of Engineering and Technology, Ghana (IET-GH), has encouraged the use of Limestone Calcined Clay Cement (LC3) in the building industry, stating its benefit in the fight against climate change.

The IET-GH said the benefits of adopting LC3 in Ghana were wide-range, as up to 360,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions were avoided annually and 400,000 tonnes reduction in clinker imports.

It said this when a delegation from the institute, led by its President, Henry Kwadwo Boateng, paid an official visit to CBI Ghana Limited to engage with the company’s management and tour its cutting-edge Limestone Calcined Clay Cement (LC3) production facility.

Other members of the delegation included the Executive Director of IET-GH, Seth Ayim; the President-elect, IET-GH, Wonder Salami Davor, and the IET-GH representative on the technical committee of the Ghana Standard Authority, Mark Nyameche.

The high-level visit provided IET-GH leadership with first-hand insight into CBI Ghana’s operations and its newly commissioned LC3 plant—part of a strategic initiative to revolutionise sustainable cement manufacturing in Ghana.

Blend

Often referred to as "green cement," LC3 is a blend of clinker, calcined clay, limestone and gypsum.

It offers performance on par with Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) while reducing clinker content by up to 40 per cent, significantly lowering CO2 emissions and enhancing durability.

Briefing

The Managing Director of CBI Ghana, Frederick Albrecht, briefed the delegation on the company’s $100 million investment into LC3 technology.

He emphasised Ghana’s status as the largest clinker importer in the sub-region and explained how LC3, which incorporated locally sourced raw materials, significantly reduced carbon emissions while creating jobs across the supply chain.

“This investment is not just about cement—it’s about environmental responsibility, economic empowerment and industrial innovation.

“CBI Ghana’s LC3 initiative is grounded in extensive research across 11 global laboratories, including the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), the University of Ghana, and Building and Road Research Institute, ,” Mr Albrecht stated.

International partners include institutions from Germany, Austria, and Australia,” he said.

Mr Boateng said the launch of Supacem LC3 in April 2025 marks a major leap towards sustainable construction in Ghana, positioning the country as a leader in eco-friendly industrial innovation.

He thus commended the CBI Ghana for its pioneering efforts, describing the LC3 project as a game-changer for the construction and manufacturing sectors.

He said local sourcing stimulated the economy in Tema and Torgorme and that there were 60,000 tonnes fewer emissions from maritime transport.

Again,the IET-GH President said there was stronger cost resilience against exchange rate and freight volatility, as well as new employment opportunities in local communities.

“In 2024, Ghana became the first country in the world to establish a national LC3 standard, permitting cement products with as little as 35% clinker content.

This standard allows potential CO2 savings of 200 kg per tonne of cement, a move that has sparked interest in countries such as Togo, Kenya, and others in the East African Community,” Mr Boateng stated.