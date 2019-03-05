Indece Day troops not being starved, treated shabbily – GAF

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has refuted a media that alleged that army personnel deployed to Tamale for this year’s Independence Day celebrations are being subjected to “inhumane treatment”.
In a response to the story published by the Informer newspaper, the GAF assured that it will continue to seek the interest and welfare of all troops under
According to the story, the troops have no beds to sleep on, and are “packed into tents like sardines, with no proper ventilation, a situation raising concerns of possible health crisis”.
Again, the newspaper published that the food being served the troops is of poor quality and being rationed to the displeasure of the soldiers.
Additionally, the paper published that the soldiers are being denied their daily stipends, causing uneasy calm and despondency among them.
The statement signed by Colonel Eric Aggrey-Quashie, Director of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces in reacting to the story said the allegations are “palpable falsehoods and do not represent the true state of affairs of our troops deployed in Tamale.”
Below is a copy of the statement
RE: AKUFO-ADDO STARVES, MALTREATS SOLDIERS
The attention of the Ghana Armed Forces has been drawn to the 4th March 2019 edition of the Informer newspaper with the
Specifically, the story mentioned that our troops have no beds to lay their heads on and are “packed into tents like sardines, with no proper ventilation, a situation raising
Again, the newspaper alleges that the food being served the troops of GAF is of poor quality and is being rationed to the displeasure of the soldiers. Additionally, it alleges that the soldiers are being denied their daily stipends, raising uneasy calm and despondency among the troops.
The Ghana Armed Forces
First of all, anticipating the shortage of hotel rooms within Tamale and its environs due to the historic nature of the celebrations for this year, GAF made arrangements for large Rubb hall tents which are fully air-conditioned with mattresses, for use by the troops. It must be noted that soldiers sleeping in tents is nothing new and done all over the world, Ghana
Additionally, Field shower units have been installed and mobile toilets provided. Supply of drinking water, basic medical support and other administrative
Secondly, we wish to place on record that government has made provision for the feeding of all our personnel deployed in Tamale and troops are being fed three times daily-breakfast, lunch and supper and there has not been any complaint about
The allegation that soldiers are being denied their legitimate daily stipends is also a complete lie. Soldiers deployed ceremonial duties such as taking part in independence anniversary celebrations or Guard of Honour are not paid any stipends. It is part of our normal activities that we carry out in support of the State.
However,
We wish to advise the Informer newspaper to desist from such negative publications that
Finally, we wish to assure all troops under command in particular and the general public that Government and the Military High Command will continue to seek their interest and welfare and must discard such publications with the contempt that it deserves.
SIGNED
E AGGREY-QUASHIE
Colonel