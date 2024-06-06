Featured

I’ll handle telecommunication issues better — John Mahama

Daily Graphic Jun - 06 - 2024 , 09:34

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has given an assurance that when re-elected, his government will work in close collaboration with the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications (GCT) and other stakeholders to address issues confronting the growth of the sector more efficiently.

He said with his experience which spans over 30 years as former Deputy Minister of Communications and a substantial Minister who had contributed significantly to the development of the industry in the country, he understood the workings in the sector better.

The former President gave the assurance during a meeting with the leadership of the GCT and its sister organisation, EMIs Chamber of Ghana, in Accra last Monday. The meeting discussed some key issues and challenges affecting the operations of the industry.

Mr Mahama was accompanied by a team, including the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, while the GCT was led by its Chairman, Patricia Obo-Nai, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Telecel Ghana.

Others were the acting CEO of AT, Leo Skarlatos; the CEO of MTN Ghana, Stephen Blewett; the Managing Director of Helios Towers Ghana, Angelo Govina; the CEO of GCT, Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, and some officials of the GCT.

The EMIs Chamber was also represented by its founding chairman and Director for Telecel Cash, Philip Amoateng; the acting Managing Director of AT Money, Mohammed Alhassan; the CEO of Mobile Money Limited, Shaibu Haruna; the Operations Lead at G-Money, Edem Kpodo, and other representatives.

Relevance

The meeting formed part of efforts by the two chambers to share their platform with all the political parties ahead of the December 7 elections this year, with the hope that their issues would be captured in their respective manifestos and implemented when they come to power.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag bearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is also expected to engage the chambers in Accra on June 7, 2024. Some of the issues discussed included repeal of the E-Levy law, ease of access to Ghana Card database, creating conducive and supportive policies, an enabling tax regime, reducing cost of doing business, ensuring sustainable promotion of local content and facilitating cross-border payments for the sector.

The two chambers further called for increased attention and support for the telecommunications industry, as well as the digital payments ecosystem.