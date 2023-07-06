I am the new hope of the NPP - Alan Kyerematen

graphic.com.gh Jul - 06 - 2023 , 10:12

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Alan Kyerematen has asked delegates of the party to choose him as their presidential candidate as he stands the best chance of winning the presidency in 2024.

He said his track records in both the party and government makes him the best among all the other flagbearer aspirants.

He made the call while speaking to party delegates on the second day of his cluster meetings at Dome-Kwabenya, Ayawaso West Wuogon and Madina in the Greater Accra Region on Wednesday July 5, 2023.

The former Trade and Industry Minister cited his innovative works that birthed the Presidential Special Initiatives and the One District One Factory (1D1F) programme as evidence of the transformation that he could bring to the nation when given the nod.

The industrial expert mentioned his unblemished persona in political life and hardworking as some of the features that stands him apart from the others.

For his part, the minister for Railways Development, John Peter Amewu urged delegates to rally behind Mr. Kyerematen to save the party from unwanted personal attacks on their presidential candidate by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr. Amewu, also the Member of Parliament for Hohoe, encouraged NPP delegates to endorse the candidacy of the Mr Kyerematen in order to counter the forthcoming NDC propaganda which could affect the fortunes of the party in the 2024 elections.

The event served as a platform for NPP delegates from Adenta, Madina and Shai Osu Doku among others, to engage constructively with Mr Kyerematen, frontrunner in the NPP flagbearer race, on his plans for the party and nation at large.

Addressing the delegates, he said the fact that the NDC cannot find any derogatory evidence against Mr Kyerematen is sufficient grounds for party delegates to endorse him.

He called on the party machinery to look beyond the internal primaries to the larger contest with the NDC, the main opposition to the aim of 'breaking the 8'.