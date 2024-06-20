How telcos can drive digital learning agenda

Suleiman Mustapha Jun - 20 - 2024 , 09:57

Technology is increasingly reshaping learning outcomes across all levels of education globally.

Advertisement

At least the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the deficiencies of the traditional educational model and brought into sharp focus the indispensable role of eLearning in education.

All facets of life, including virtual education, remote work, entertainment, essential activities like church services and social events, heavily depend on internet connectivity and data currently.

As the job market continues to evolve, there will be an increased emphasis on teaching skills like critical thinking, problem-solving and digital literacy. As digital literacy becomes increasingly important, schools will continue to integrate technology into their teaching methods.

This could include the use of digital textbooks, and online learning platforms to supplement traditional teaching methods. This could involve the use of adaptive learning software that adjusts to a student’s skill level, providing a more personalised and effective learning experience.

However, all these would have their foundational basis on the telcos, who can zero rate educational materials to give eLearning a push in order to make it more affordable. In return, the government can also give some tax incentives to the telcos.

Telcos push

For Ghana’s telecom operators, digital learning through the use of AI presents a plethora of opportunities to enhance service delivery, academic excellence, operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Again, AI data-driven insights can optimise network performance, predict maintenance needs and personalise customer experiences. Moreover, AI-powered solutions such as digital learning, virtual assistants and predictive analytics can streamline operations and offer innovative services to meet the evolving demands of Ghanaian consumers.