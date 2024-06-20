Cyberteq wins 3rd GIITA Award

Daily Graphic Jun - 20 - 2024

A leading cybersecurity company in Ghana, Cyberteq Falcon Ltd., has for the third consecutive time been adjudged the Cybersecurity Service Provider of the year at the Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA)

The 13th GITTA which took place at the Movenpick Hotel last Saturday, celebrated organisations and individuals at the forefront of digitisation, innovative products and services that keep the sector dynamic.

This year’s event was under the sponsorship of Africa’s leading indigenous Pan-African cloud platform, UniCloud Africa.

Comsys also won two awards -- the best enterprise solutions provider and the best internet service provider on the night during which over 30 companies and indivuals were awarded.

The CEO of Cyberteq Falcon Ltd., Ben Tagoe, has described the award as a recognition of Cyberteq’s innovative approach to the cybersecurity challenge, their commitment to excellence in customer service and industry leadership.

It is also a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Cyberteq team and the confidence reposed in them by their customers. While expressing appreciation for the recognition, the CEO also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his dedicated team, partners and loyal clients who have been instrumental in the attainment of the remarkable milestone once again.

“We are honoured to receive the Cybersecurity Service Provider of the year award at GITTA for the third consecutive time. This award is a reflection of our team's dedication to excellence and our unwavering commitment to providing the best cybersecurity services to our customers.

“We are grateful for this recognition and will continue to strive for innovation and excellence in everything we do.” "We cannot eliminate the threat of cyber threats. But we can certainly do more to reduce the incidence," advised Mr Tagoe.