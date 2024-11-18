Health college assists 3 health institutions

Ezekiel E. Sottie Nov - 18 - 2024 , 09:57

The Ensign Global College at Kpong in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), has presented two 10,000-litre capacity polytanks for water storage to two health institutions.

They are the Akuse Government Hospital and Yilo Krobo District Hospital in the Lower Manya Krobo and Yilo Krobo municipalities respectively. The benefactor has also renovated a toilet facility for the Ayipala Health Centre at Kpong in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality.

The donation of the polytanks and the rehabilitation of the toilet facility for the beneficiary health institutions was part of activities marking the 10th anniversary of the college on the theme: “Celebrating a decade of educating professional and entrepreneurial leaders for prosperity”, which will be climaxed this month.

The Ensign Global College began as Ensign College of Public Health and was established in 2014. The new name reflects a broadening global engagement and expansion of its academic programmes and scholarship.

The team from the college at the presentation included the President, Prof. Stephen Alder; his wife, Gene Alder; the Founder of the college, Dr Lynette Gay; the Head of Academic Programmes, Dr Stephen Manortey, and the Registrar, Patrick Kuma, among others.

Presentation

At the Akuse Government Hospital, Prof. Alder, who presented the polytank to the hospital administrator, Felix Kwame Osei-Safo, said Ensign Global College as a health institution was always concerned about the plight of hospitals in the college’s catchment area; hence, the presentation for the laundry to ensure good and healthy sanitary practices at the hospital.

Prof. Alder lauded the management of the hospital for effective healthcare delivery for the past 102 years as a health institution that had saved many lives in the catchment area and beyond.

Dr Gay said she was a mother of seven children, 23 grandchildren and three premature babies, but for nurses who were professional healthcare workers all over the world, caretaking, especially in times of ill health, would have been very challenging.

The hospital administrator said the hospital, which was built in 1922 (102 years ago), had not been expanded and needed many healthcare amenities.

At the Yilo Krobo District Hospital and the Kpong Ayipala Health Centre, Prof. Alder and Dr Gay urged the healthcare workers to continue to work hard to save lives.

Appreciation

The Yilo Krobo District Hospital Administrator, Emmanuel Ashiabi, who received the polytank on behalf of the Medical Superintendent, Dr Francisca Dankwa, was very grateful to the donors for what he described as a blessing to the hospital.

He said since the operation of the hospital in 2022, water had been their major challenge. He said the administration mostly relied on commercial drivers for water at a huge cost.

He, therefore, hoped the polytank was going to be connected to the theatre for convenient access to water to save lives during operations.

The Physician Assistant of the Kpong Ayipala Health Centre, Alexander Hagan, also expressed the gratitude of the centre to the Ensign Global College for their support of the facility for some time now. He assured the donors that the facility would serve a good purpose for the centre.