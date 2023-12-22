Graphic Group holds annual Thanksgiving Service - Honours best workers

Diana Mensah & Rhoda Amponsah Dec - 22 - 2023 , 10:03

The Graphic Communications Group Ltd has held its end-of-year thanksgiving service at the company’s head office in Accra to show gratitude to God for seeing staff and management through another year.

The members of staff, adorned in the company’s colours and others with a touch of white, sang and danced to the glory of God for His graciousness towards the company and its staff.

A group of singers led the congregation of staff to sing songs of praise, hymns and other gospel tunes which got some of the staff and management on their feet.

The event also honoured and recognised some hardworking staff in the year under review for their outstanding performance and services to the company.

The Director, Marketing and Sales, Franklin Sowa; the Editor, Theophilus Yartey; the Director, Finance, Samuel Essel; the Head, Legal, Stephen Sah and the Head, Human Resource, Dela Bonsu, among other executive of the company, were joined by the Guest Speaker, Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh, who is also an international evangelist and the Director of humanitarian ship, MV Logos Hope, Randy Grepe, among others.

Standing out

On behalf of the Managing Director, Ato Afful, Mr Sowa commended the staff for their hard work amid the challenges brought on mostly by external factors.

Recounting the company’s achievements for the year under review, he said the company had been able to successfully launch its new corporate values, dubbed T.R.E.A.T, improved on its strategic partnerships and launched a digital section, the Graphic Digital.

That, Mr Sowa said, was to grow the business in terms of its channels and, therefore, entreated staff to remain committed to enable the company to scale up and strive through the challenges.

Highlighting plans for the future, the Director, Marketing said the company would continually work to expand its revenue streams and improve on its ways of working.

Mr Sowa further entreated all to readjust and realign themselves so that the company would be able to deliver on its mandate to serve clients, staff and the country at large.

He urged staff to collaborate more, show candour in their ways of working, provide peer reviews and feedback to enable the company to achieve its target.

Dr Lawrence Tetteh (right), an evangelist, delivering his sermon

“We are also focused on differentiating our propositions from everything that we are known to do, as well as everything that competition in the market is also doing, thus there will be a lot of new things we will be doing.

The bottom line is to transform this business to be the place to work and an employer of choice,” Mr Sowa stated.

Sermon

In a sermon, premised on Luke 17:1-5, Dr Tetteh advised members of staff to eschew bitterness, stating that offences could make one lose self-respect, value, authority and fight needless battles.

He, therefore, urged all to set principles that would help them as individuals, the company and the country at large.

Rev. Dr Tetteh, who is the Founder of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, admonished all to keep the company’s brand intact, enhance and promote it ,and make sure they were well connected with the brand, adding that offences would make them lose what they had laboured for all the years.

He advised all members of staff not to forget their ethics, tenets of responsibility and make every effort to help the company achieve its target.

“Christmas is to create an avenue for reconciliation; let us be ambassadors of peace and let’s endeavour to bring the nation together,” Rev. Tetteh said.

“Regardless of all the speculation around the nations of the world concerning next year, it will be well in Ghana.

Leaders are appointed by God and anyone who becomes a leader is appointed by God,” he added.

Union

The Chairman of the Local Branch of the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU), Romeo Torkornoo, expressed the belief that the Graphic brand would continue to thrive; hence, he encouraged all staff to work together for the good of the company to serve generations to come.

He commended staff for working hard in the year through daunting challenges, saying “I believe that when we put our shoulders together in truthfulness and in sincerity the sky will be the beginning”.

Mr Torkornoo advised staff who had the intention to travel out of the national capital not to drink and drive and added that those who would travel should also be vigilant and speak up against speeding, wrongful overtaking and inconsiderate driving in general.

Awardees

Staff who were honoured for their hard work included Johnathan Hanson-Saka of Design Unit, Christian Nouchie of Finance, Gifty Owusu-Amoah of Showbiz, Benjamin Amoako Yeboah of Production, Priscilla Asantewaa Obeng of Junior Graphic, Edward Acheampong of Human Resource, Emmanuel Kofi Baidoo, Refrigeration, Yvonne Aryee of Corporate Communications Unit, Prosper Azumah of Transport Unit and Saforo Obeng of Mechanical Engineering.

Others are Michael Nii Adjei of Engineering, Stephen Gbadegbe of Advert Unit and Annabel Princess Larnor of Production.