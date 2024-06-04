Featured

Graphic Editor, 23 others honoured

Maclean Kwofi Jun - 04 - 2024 , 02:13

The Editor, Graphic, Theophilus Yartey, has been recognised as one of the 24 outstanding personalities in the country at the maiden East Legon Convocation (ELC) Role Model Award in Accra.

Advertisement

He was among 24 Ghanaian professionals and entrepreneurs who were rewarded for their significant contributions to their fields of work and the country at large. Mr Yartey and the other recipients of the ELC Outstanding Role Model Award were presented with a shield, the Holy Bible, and a book in recognition of their contributions in their fields of endeavour.

The Editor and six other distinguished personalities received their awards last Friday at the New Wine Temple of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), East Legon, Accra.

The others are the Founder of Rabito Clinic and Nandom Naa, Naa Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle, Chiir VIl; the Senior Pastor of ICGC Eagles Temple (Gbawe), Rev. Priscilla Naana Nketia; an entrepreneur, founder and Managing Director (MD) of Eden Tree Limited, Catherine Krobo-Edusei, and a journalist at Media General Ghana, Portia Gabor.

The rest are the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lexta Ghana Ltd, Martin Brobbey, and the CEO of Trusted Consult, Kwame Manteaw. They received the award at an anointing service on Friday, May 31, as part of the convocation which opened on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 and ended on Saturday June 1, 2024.

The Senior Pastor of ICGC The New Wine Temple, Rev. Albert Ocran, said the award scheme was introduced as part of the ELC. He said it was to find people who had made outstanding contributions towards the growth of society to help inspire many young people to do more.

Rev. Ocran said the Outstanding Role Model Award recognised 24 exceptional individuals in various fields to inspire young people to strive for greatness. He said the ELC gathering aimed to refocus attention on God and promote excellence among His people and that was the reason why the event celebrated outstanding achievements and encouraged awardees to continue excelling.

“Each awardee received a shield, Bible, book, and prayer, symbolising recognition, faith, knowledge, and future success. The awards aimed to inspire young people in remote communities to believe in their potential for greatness,” Rev. Ocran said.

The Senior Pastor of the ICGC Holy Ghost Temple, Rev. Christopher Yaw Annor, who officiated the anointing service, said God's anointing was not just a symbolic gesture, but a divine empowerment for a specific purpose, saying “The anointing sets you apart for excellence in your chosen field of endeavour.”

He explained that those who received God's anointing, such as kings and priests, were entrusted with significant responsibilities to fulfil in society. Rev. Annor said Saul's story serves as a cautionary tale, demonstrating that misusing God's anointing could lead to dire consequences

He said the Bible showed that God's anointing was a sacred calling, requiring dedication and faithfulness to fulfil one's divine assignment. “Eventually, God's anointing is a powerful tool for accomplishing His will and bringing glory to His name. The anointing helps people to become good and better for their society,” Rev. Annor said.

He added that it was crucial to pray for those in authority, as it was a biblical mandate and a way to show respect for their position. “We need to seek God's guidance and wisdom for them to lead justly and make decisions that align with His will, and to benefit the community, promote peace and prosperity,” he charged Christians.

Appreciation

Ms Gabor, who spoke on behalf of the award recipients, expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the church leaders for the honour bestowed upon them. She pledged that the recipients would continue to give their best to support the country's development.

The award, she said, would motivate them to strive for excellence and shine even brighter. “We dedicate our achievements to Jesus Christ, giving Him all the glory and honour. With renewed commitment, we are committed to continue making a positive impact, inspired by the recognition we have received today in church,” Ms Gabor said.

Other winners

Earlier, those who picked up the East Legon Convocation (ELC) Role Model Award included the CEO of Home Foods Limited, Felicia Twumasi; the Founder of Design & Technology Institute, Constance Swaniker; a Marketing Scholar, Consultant and Author, Prof. Robert Ebo Hinson; the CEO of Business and Financial Technology firm, Nsano Limited, Kofi Owusu-Nhyira, and the Group CEO of Mining Services company, MAC Partners Limited, Dr Seth Quaye.

The distinguished personalities also included the Chief Director of the Ministry of Finance, Eva Mends; the Executive Chairman of McDan Group, Daniel McKorley; the CEO of car rental business, YOKS Rent-A-Car; Seth Ocran, and a legal practitioner and Executive Director of the Ark Foundation, Dr Angela Dwamena Aboagye.

The rest are the Group CEO of construction firm, Dophil Group, Dr Kwaku Agyapong; the Founder of Soronko Academy, Regina Honu; the Founder of Human Rights Advocacy foundation, Angel Zoe Foundation, Dr Abena Asomaning Antwi; the CEO of Senam’s Day Spa, Senam Dzikunu; the CEO of Star Assurance, Samuel Ocran, and the CEO of Marketing Support Consultancy Limited, Olakunle Oluwale Olutimehin.