GPRTU to increase fares by 60% if ....

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Jan - 10 - 2024 , 09:44

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has said it will implement a 60 per cent increase in transport fares if the imposition of the Emission Levy beginning January 2024 is not reviewed.

The GPRTU in December 2023 presented a proposal to Parliament asking for a reconsideration of the Emission Levy, to be implemented from January 2024.

The bill, approved by Parliament, imposes an annual GH¢100 charge on petrol and diesel vehicles.

The aim is to promote the use of environmentally friendly energy sources for vehicle power.

The Public Relations Officer for GPRTU, Abbas Imoro, reacting to the development, in a radio interview on Accra based Citi FM on Wednesday, January 9 said the union will have no other option than increase fares.

He expressed concerns about the additional tax burden on the union, citing existing financial challenges.

“We are already paying for the emission, 10 pesewas for a litre. So you can imagine 10 pesewas by 4.5 for a gallon by several gallons you use a day times 26 working days in a month. You can imagine how much one driver pays for it. And we pleaded with parliament that they should have a second look at it.

“But we did indicate that if nothing is being done or nothing can be done about it, then of course we have other problems as well. We will package ourselves and come out with an upward adjustment of lorry fares not less than 60%,” he said.