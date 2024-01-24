Govt urged to facilitate provision of reliable Internet services

Diana Mensah Jan - 24 - 2024 , 07:01

­­­­The government must facilitate the provision of reliable power and high-speed Internet services in a sustained manner to promote local business operations.

There is also the need for a sector-focused regulatory regime and strong inflation controls that would incentivise business process outsourcing investments and position the country as a prime destination for industry players seeking growth in the African market.

The General Manager of Africa Expansion of Concentrix+ Webhelp, a technology and customer care firm, Phillipe Broutin, who was speaking at the end of year celebration of the company in Accra, said this would help to unlock the country's business process of outsourcing potential to impact the local business environment.

The event, dubbed “WAHOU time”, was to reflect upon the triumphs and challenges of the company over the past year.

Some staff members were also rewarded for their dedication, hard work and outstanding performances last year.

Impact

Mr Broutin said the establishment of a business in the country was not only for making profit, but also creating a lasting impact on the local community.

“Through our impact hiring initiative, we have about 30 per cent of our population being impact hires, thus individuals with high school certificates, the marginalised or the less privileged in society,” he added.

Mr Broutin said they were also putting in place comprehensive measures to ensure continued growth in the country, including ongoing training and development programmes to enhance skills, create a working environment that fosters fun, creativity, innovation and opportunities.

Commitment

In an interview, the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the government was committed to providing incentives that would be easier for BPOs to set up and operate in the country successfully.

“We are putting together the basic economic infrastructure, in addition to ensuring political stability and macro-economic growth to give confidence to businesses to set up and operate in the country,” he added.

The minister also said that the government was keen in deepening investment in technology infrastructure, affordable power, high speed internet data centres, among other initiatives, to facilitate economic growth.

Appreciation

The Country Manager, Concentrix + Webhelp Ghana, Charles Agyemang Badu, expressed appreciation to the management and staff of the company for the various roles they had played in the growth of the firm.

“This is a time for renewed energy, rekindled ambitions and a shared commitment to achieving even greater heights together,” he said.