Govt, UNDP conclude executive leadership programme for officials

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie May - 05 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has said the country stands at the crossroads, faced with diverse challenges which require different approaches in tackling the issues to impact society and the people.

“We must lead differently, think differently and act differently, as the true measure of our success is the lives we touch and the legacy we leave behind.

“Where we feel our development partners, especially UNDP (United Nations Development Programme), can come in is bringing together various stakeholders, including the private sector and governments from across the aisle, to agree on one development agenda that we all buy into and agree to move forward, no matter who is in power,” the President said.

President Mahama was speaking at an Executive Leadership Programme for senior government officials held in collaboration with the UNDP.

The four-day programme was held in Ada in the Greater Accra Region.

It was held against the backdrop of the recent democratic transition in the country, and in the wake of the constitution of a new Cabinet.

It was on the theme: “Re-imagining Leadership in a ‘Reset’ Ghana”.

Event

The programme was attended by ministers, deputy ministers, senior advisors, special guests, international and national resource persons, as well as the private sector and representatives of the African Development Bank.

Designed as an intensive, forward-looking series of interactive sessions, it provided an opportunity to strengthen strategic leadership, foster inter-ministerial collaboration, and equip the leaders to navigate the volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity (VUCA) shaping today’s governance landscape.

It also marked a bold step towards renewing public leadership, advancing responsive governance and driving transformational change across Ghana.

The Executive Leadership Programme also offered ministers a safe, co-curated environment to engage with real-world scenarios, regional and global trends, and leadership principles rooted in empathy, systems thinking and collaborative governance.

It was delivered through four thematic modules: “Leading in a New World of Accelerated Change, Leading Systems in a VUCA World, Leading Self and Others, and Leading to Deliver Results”.

It challenged leaders to reimagine not just what they govern, but how they govern.

New approach to leadership

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, encouraged the leaders to align their leadership approaches with Ghana’s emerging national priorities and the aspirations of its people.

“For Ghana and Africa to truly advance, we need focused, consistent leadership and a reimagined approach to our educational systems.

We must not only invest in technology but also in the people who will create it. Education is the foundation for meaningful change,” he said.

Commitment

For her part, the UNDP’s Regional Director for Africa, Ahunna Eziakonwa, said Ghana continued to navigate significant socio-economic challenges, from youth unemployment and growing inequalities to climate vulnerability and external shocks.

She highlighted that although the country faced these challenges, it also benefited from democratic continuity and institutional resilience, reaffirming its position as a model of democratic governance in a region where political transitions were increasingly challenged by instability and social unrest.

Ms Eziakonwa said UNDP remained a committed partner in Ghana’s quest for development, adding that, “our collective aspiration is that this collaborative programme will serve as a catalyst: equipping you with fresh perspectives, renewed energy and actionable strategies to steer Ghana towards inclusive and sustainable development”.

She urged officials present at the event to seize the opportunity to reimagine leadership not just for today but for the country being built together.

The UNDP Regional Director for Africa emphasised they would continue to work together with the Government of Ghana to ensure that the programme’s outcomes informed strategic governance priorities and built momentum for long-term institutional transformation.