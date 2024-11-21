Featured

Govt hands over reconstructed Nigerian High Commission building

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie Nov - 21 - 2024 , 09:57

The government has reconstructed the Nigerian High Commission (NHC) building that was demolished in June 2020 by some individuals under the cover of darkness and handed it over to the commission.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration handed over the one-storey building apartments off the Independence Avenue in Accra, to the NHC Wednesday.

The building consists of four apartments with three bedrooms each, among other facilities, for the accommodation of staff.

Present at the ceremony were the UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Charles Abani; the Chief Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ramses Joseph Cleland; the acting Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Moses Ifedayo Adeoye, and traditional rulers of Nigerian communities in Ghana, among others.

Relations

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, said the reconstructed building was a testament to the enduring relationship between Ghana and Nigeria, built on shared values, mutual respect and a commitment to addressing challenges in unity and resilience.

Front view of the building

The minister said the Ghana-Nigeria relationship transcended diplomacy, describing it as “a partnership steeped in history, culture and shared aspirations”.

“This event is an important milestone, highlighting the solidarity that has been tested yet remains unshaken between our two nations,” she said.

The minister also said that the swift reconstruction of the property following the incident demonstrated the government’s resolve to honour its international responsibilities of providing a safe and welcoming environment for all diplomatic missions.

Ms Botchwey, who is the Secretary-General-elect of the Commonwealth, further called for unity between the two countries, and the entire diplomatic community.

“Our engagement today symbolises what we can accomplish when we view challenges as opportunities to deepen our bonds and achieve lasting impact.

Appreciation

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, whose speech was read on his behalf by the Director of Foreign Service Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, Chimeze Ogu, expressed gratitude to the government of Ghana for the timely intervention, including establishing a committee to identify the intruders.

That, he added, calmed the nerves of Nigerians and Ghanaians, prevented the deterioration of diplomatic relations between the two countries which predated their independence, and built on a foundation of shared history, cultural affinity and economic cooperation.

Mr Tuggar said the spirit of cooperation and mutual respect defined the relationship between the two nations, and explained why the NHC had remained silent on compensation for the huge financial loss it incurred due to the demolishing of the building, including renting accommodation for its staff.

Appeal

However, Mr Tuggar has appealed to the government to consider a downward review of the cost of residence permits for ECOWAS nationals as this “will facilitate movement and residence for ECOWAS citizens, foster economic cooperation and developments, and strengthen regional ties and integration”.

He explained that the high cost of residence permits, currently set at $500, was a burden that weighed heavily on the Nigerian community in Ghana.

The minister further called for review of other costs such as medical examination, which is mandatory, and a non-citizen identification card, obtained at $120 annually, with renewals at $60.

“As we strive for regional integration and cooperation, it is essential that we revisit this policy and align it with ECOWAS protocols.

“The ECOWAS Free Movement Protocol aims to promote economic cooperation and development among member states. However, the exorbitant cost of residence permits hinders this progress,” Mr Tuggar said.