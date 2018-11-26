Gold Fields hands over refurbished barracks to Tarkwa Police

Gold Fields Ghana Limited (GFGL) has handed over a refurbished 60-bedroom barracks to the Tarkwa Divisional Police Command in the Western Region.
The once-dilapidated barracks, which consists of three blocks, each containing 20 one-bedroom flats, had its roofing changed, its ceiling, doors and windows modified, the entire electrical system replaced, and was also painted.
Handing over
At a ceremony to hand over the barracks to the Ghana Police Service, General Manager of GFGL, Stephen Osei-Bempah, expressed confidence that the decent accommodation that had been provided to officers will spur them on to discharge their duties diligently.
“It is our hope that our widow’s mite would contribute to the motivation of our gallant men and women of the Ghana Police to do more in the challenging vocation of fighting crime. It will ensure that we the residents of Tarkwa and its environs would continue to enjoy the peace, which should not be taken for granted.”
IGP
The Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu, who inaugurated the building, said providing befitting accommodation for officers was part of government’s transformational agenda.
“The refurbishment of the barracks is in line with the transformation agenda of the Ghana Police Service which is against the backdrop of government’s steps and strategic objectives in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
“We will continue to deepen collaboration with you and all stakeholders to make Ghana a safe haven that promotes business development.”
Appreciation
The IGP also thanked Gold Fields for the kind gesture and urged his men to ensure the building was maintained and kept clean at all times.
“This is surely a relief, not only to the personnel of the Tarkwa Divisional headquarters, but to the Ghana Police Service as a whole.
“I wish to convey my deepest appreciation and gratitude to the management of Gold Fields Ghana Limited, Tarkwa, who single-handedly refurbished the 60 bedroom barracks for personnel of the Ghana Police.”
Cost of Preoject
The project, which was funded by the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, cost GHC784,000.
This renovation, together with several other projects in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency, is an intervention by Gold Fields to improve infrastructure and enhance livelihoods in the mine’s host communities.
“We have built a number of school buildings, provided classroom furniture, books, granted scholarships, built clinics, erected small-town water systems, installed boreholes, constructed feeder roads, among others, in these communities,” Mr Osei-Bempah said.
Other projects
Another big impact project funded by the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation is the rehabilitation of a 33-kilometre public road between Bogoso Junction and Damang.
The road, which will have an asphalt finish, costs over US$21m and expected to ease transportation of goods and services, provide quicker access to markets, and boost economic activities.
The Gold Fields Foundation, which was set up in 2004, has to date, spent approximately US$50m on education, health, agriculture, water and sanitation, as well as infrastructure in its host communities.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana