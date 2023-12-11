God will lead us through 2024 elections — Apostle Ami-Narh

Maclean Kwofi Dec - 11 - 2023 , 05:53

The President of the Apostolic Church of Ghana, Apostle Dr Aaron Ami-Narh, has expressed hope that God will lead the country through the 2024 general election.

He explained that even though the political atmosphere often became extremely tense with various confrontations, struggles and difficulties, the God who took the country through the previous elections would do the same in the next elections.

Delivering a sermon at the climax of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) week-long thanksgiving service in Accra last Friday, Apostle Ami-Narh stated that Ghanaians must show gratitude to the Lord and they shall see his goodness in times of trouble.

“Those who return to give gratitude to God can say that the same God would take them through difficulties and for Ghana the same God that has taken us through all our previous elections will take us through the next election,” he said.

Thanksgiving service

The thanksgiving service is a yearly celebration by JGC and Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) to commemorate the awesomeness of God throughout the year despite challenges along the way.

On the theme: "Our God, Our Help, Our Life," the event was attended by the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu; Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Dr Freda Prempeh, Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Yaw Frimpong Addo, and other Members of Parliament from both sides of the House.

Also in attendance were traditional leaders, the clergy, corporate executives and staff of the JGC.

The thanksgiving service which kicked off at the Adjiriganor headquarters of Zoomlion in Accra, was replicated at the regional offices of the company across the country.

Prosperous nation

Apostle Ami-Narh commended management of JGC for the annual week-long thanksgiving service and its consistent organisation regardless of any corporate difficulties.

“Thanksgiving reveals our faith in God: And we are grateful that JGC have dedicated a whole week to thank God for his mercies over the years,” he said.

He said Ghana would prosper but there was the need for its citizens to be faithful and focus on the path towards prosperity at the right or appointed time.

“It is my prayer that God will grant us what it takes to take care of the blessings that have been given us.

I want to appeal to our politicians that they should lead the nation on the path to prosperity,” he added.

For her part, Dr Prempeh called on well-meaning Ghanaians to help fight against open defecation and promote good hygiene in the country.

Citing Deuteronomy 23:13 which reads: “As part of your equipment have something to dig with, and when you relieve yourself, dig a hole and cover up your excrement”, the minister said God frowns on open defecation and wants his people to cover and manage their waste appropriately.

“I want to congratulate JGC on their support in helping us to cover our waste,” she said.

Dr Prempeh reiterated her ministry's commitment to supporting the private sector in maintaining sanitation standards across the country.

She lauded Jospong Group's recent achievement of gaining Internationally Transferable Mitigation Outcomes (ITMO) authorisation at COP 28, calling it a commendable example for others to follow.

The Executive Chairman of JGC, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, stated that this year had presented formidable global challenges, and Ghana had not been exempted.

However, he said instead of succumbing to these economic challenges, there was the need to help unleash the entrepreneurial spirit in Ghanaians.

“It is imperative that we seek indigenous solutions to diminish our reliance on foreign products.

The time has come for us to bolster our domestic production, ensuring that we prioritise and consume what we manufacture to alleviate the persistent strain on the cedi.

“With a steadfast belief in the Almighty's grace, I am confident that prioritising localisation will lead us to emerge victoriously from these challenges,” he said.

In this regard, he said the government must be commended for its policy initiatives to boost the local productive capacity and the protection of local industries.