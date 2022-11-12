GJA awards tonight

All is set for the 26th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) awards ceremony at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra tonight.
Twenty-five journalists will receive various awards including the coveted Journalist of the Year award.
In addition, six media organisations will be recognised for outstanding delivery.
The special guest of honour for the event is President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
A former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ernest Aryeetey, will chair the ceremony.
The theme for the awards ceremony is “Walking The Path Towards Ghana’s Economic Recovery: The Role of The Media”.
Nominees
Three of the nominees are from the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL).
They are Maclean Kwofi, Emmanuel Bonney and Kester Aburam Korankye.
In all, 25 competitive awards are expected to be given out this year.
Seven of the nominees are from the Multimedia Group, four from Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), three from TV3 and the rest are from other media establishments in the country.
The media establishments that will receive special recognition are the GCGL, GBC, Ghana News Agency (GNA), Despite Group (UTV/Peace FM), Atinka Media Village and New Times Corporation.
Mega awards
According to the President of the GJA, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, this year’s GJA Awards would be one of the best in the history of the awards.
“This year’s awards is going to be one of the best in the history of the GJA Awards. My confidence and the confidence of the other executives for a mega awards this year are premised on a few strategic initiatives taken ahead of the awards,” he said.
At a press briefing last Monday, the chairperson of the 26th GJA Awards Committee, Yaa Oforiwah Asare-Peasah, said a total of 137 entries were received as the categories were reduced this year.
She said some of the entries had issues and were, therefore, not considered.
The issues included wrong categorisation, poor organisation of content, running videos without audio, disjointed sentences, incoherent flow of ideas and poor quality of presentation such as scanning of photocopied materials, making them totally illegible.
"Some of the submitted entries did not meet the criteria for winning the GJA Awards. An example is the Columnist of the Year. There were also misunderstanding of the categories entered," Mrs Asare-Peasah said.
She added that those selected for the awards did their best to get what was deserving, which were captivating headlines, good intros, multiple sourcing, coherent presentations, verified facts and data references as well as excellent language presentation.
"It is essential to note that the committee selected the best entries for the awards. The awards committee recommends that an award could be shared in highly competitive situations that pulled a tie," Mrs Asare-Peasah said.