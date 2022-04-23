GIJ organises 15th graduation ceremony

A total of 1,457 graduating students were awarded certificates in Master of Arts, Bachelor of Arts and Diploma in Communications studies during two sessions of the Ghana Institute of Journalism’s 15th graduation ceremony.
During the first session organised in Accra on Thursday, April 21, 858 graduating students were awarded certificates in the Bachelor of Arts in Communications program, consisting of 417 in the Journalism Option, and 441 in the Public Relations Option.
At the second session, on Friday, April 22, a total of 599 certificates were awarded, consisting of 368 in Diploma in Communication Studies, Six in Master of Arts in MA Journalism, 123 in Master of Arts in Public Relations, Seven in Master of Arts Media Management, and 95 in Master of Arts in Development Communication.
The ceremonies were attended by the Minister of Tourism , Arts and Culture; Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana; Mr Meher Kheir and the Group Head of Retail Banking at Access Bank; Mrs Matilda Asante Asiedu.
Awards
Also at the event, graduating students who performed exceptionally well in their respective programmes were awarded.
The Overall Best Student Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies was awarded to Theodore Abiwu.
Lois Abena Sefakor Koso and Agyenim Boateng were awarded the overall best students in Master of Arts, while Obed King Gaglo was award overall best student, Diploma in Communications Studies.
Also, an award for the best graduating student in Print Journalism, sponsored by the Graphic Communications Group Limited was given to Emmanuel Kwabena Budu-Annor.
Time in school
The Rector of the GIJ, Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, speaking at the two ceremonies advised the graduating students to retool themselves in order to survive and progress in the world of work, particularly as they were graduating at a time of global crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
He charged them to uphold the institutional values as fresh alumni of GIJ.
Infrastructural development
Prof. Kwansah-Aidoo noted that the school management had commenced processes to partner private investors to construct hostel facilities and a lecture hall complex.
"Building plans for the lecture hall complex are ready and we are looking for funding in the neighbourhood of GH¢200 million to make it a reality.
"We also plan to build a Digital Media Hub that will be the technological heartbeat of the Institute and the training grounds for the 21st century well-rounded digital graduate" he said.
UMAC
The Deputy Minister of Education, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, who spoke at the first session, said the Ministry of Education was in the advanced stages of constituting and inaugurating a governing council to begin the operationalisation of the University of Media, Arts and Communications studies (UMAC).
Rev. Fordjour explained that a lot of work has been done and was hopeful that the governing council would be inaugurated this year.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo signed the University of Media, Arts and Communication Bill 2020 into law, which merges the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Ghana Institute of Languages and the National Film and Television Institute into one university.
Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Dr Afua Asabea Asare, speaking at the second session advised the graduating students to find purpose and channel their passion into whatever they find themselves doing to find fulfillment.