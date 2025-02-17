Next article: Africa must be self-reliant in financing development — President Mahama

GH¢159.9m teacher trainee allowance for 2023/2024 unpaid

Alberto Mario Noretti Feb - 17 - 2025 , 12:57 3 minutes read

An outstanding GH¢159.97 million teacher trainee allowance for the 2023/2024 academic year is yet to be paid.

The Ghana Technical Education Commission (GTEC) estimates the student population in the 46 colleges of education for that academic year to be 68,792.

Each student receives GH¢400 for eight months, amounting to GH¢220.13 million.

Together with the allowances to be paid for the 2023/2024 academic year, it brings the outstanding teacher trainee allowances to GH¢380.11 million.

The Director-General of GTEC, Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, disclosed this at the 15th congregation of Akatsi Training College of Education (AKATSICO) in the Volta Region last Friday.

The congregation, on the theme: “Transforming technical and vocational education in Ghana – The role of technical colleges of education”, coincided with the investiture of the 13th Principal of the college, Dr Felix Kwame Kumedzro.

Prof. Abdulai, who was the guest of honour, said it was ironic how the heads of colleges of education fed each student three square meals a day at the cost of GH¢8, adding, “I wonder how they perform such magic.”



Sustainability conversation

The Director-General of GTEC said there was a crucial need for a conversation on the sustainability of teacher trainee allowance and feeding grants, adding the forthcoming National Education Reform starting tomorrow was an appropriate opportunity for prescribing solutions to the issue.

He commended Dr Kumedzro on his appointment as the Principal of AKATSICO and pledged GTEC’s commitment to supporting the college to grow.

In all, 362 students, made up of 105 for the upper primary category and 265 junior high school education teachers, graduated at the ceremony, which was graced by traditional leaders and other personalities.

Out of the number, 47 secured First Class Honours, 216 obtained Second Class Upper, and 83 attained Second Class Lower.

Fourteen had Third Class, and one student recorded a pass.

In his inaugural speech, Dr Kumedzro, also a researcher, pledged to work hard in honesty to lift AKATSICO to sterling levels.

The former Head of Postgraduate Programmes at the College of Distance Education of the University of Cape Coast highlighted the need to commit greater zeal and resources to technical and vocational education as a matter of priority to achieve sustainable development.

While acknowledging the government’s efforts towards retooling the various technical and vocational schools to perform their roles effectively, Dr Kumedzro said it was also vital to resource technical colleges of education to train teachers specifically for such schools.



Challenges

Meanwhile, he said AKATSICO needed a health facility, adequate furniture, expansion in its infrastructural facilities and an ICT centre to operate smoothly.

Dr Kumedzro is a member of the International Association of Special Education Teachers, the National Association of Special Education Teachers in Boston, USA, and the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

He is also a member of the Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education in Ghana (PRINCOF).

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development, Prof. Isaac Boateng, who was the special guest, said creating spaces within educational institutions to foster innovation and entrepreneurship could encourage students to think creatively and build their own tech-based business start-ups.

In that regard, he said, universities and technical colleges could provide mentorship, funding opportunities and a network of resources to help students turn their ideas into lucrative businesses.

“Transforming technical education requires integrating cutting-edge technologies, adapting curricula to meet the needs of industry,” Prof. Boateng pointed out.



College profile

AKATSICO was founded in 1963 with the first batch of 42 male students. It became a co-educational institution in 1967.

In the 2004/2005 academic year, the status of the college changed from a certificate-awarding institution to a diploma-awarding college.

Currently, AKATSICO runs a four-year Bachelor of Education Degree programme.