Ghana’s envoy calls for peace ahead of Election 2024

Augustina Tawiah, Harare Dec - 11 - 2023 , 09:48

Ghanaians have been advised to preach peace among themselves as the country enters into the election period, next year.

Ghana's ambassador to Zimbabwe, Alexander Grant Ntrakwa, who gave the advice said, people should be made to know that there was no other place other than Ghana and as such, if they did anything to destabilise the peace of the country, they would have nowhere to go.

"Therefore, we should all ensure a peaceful election in 2024. In the conversations we have with our families, church members, etc, let's preach peace," he advised.

Mr Ntrakwa gave the advice in Harare, Zimbabwe last Thursday, when he hosted dinner for a section of Ghanaian delegates that attended the 22nd International Conference on AIDS and STIs in Africa in Zimbabwean.

The meeting commenced on Monday, December 4 to Saturday, December 9, this year.

The conference, which was attended by more than 8000 delegates, was the largest AIDS conference in Africa.

It was organised on theme,: “AIDS is not over: address inequalities, accelerate inclusion and innovation.

Keep Ghana safe

Mr Ntrakwa had earlier paid a surprise visit to the hotel of residence of the delegates upon getting to know of their presence in Zimbabwe and further participated in some of the sessions at which the Ghanaian delegates made presentations.

He said Ghana was surrounded by French speaking countries and since most Ghanaians could not speak French it would make it difficult for them to settle in those countries should the peace of the country come under any form of threat.

"So the best thing to do is to keep our country safe.

Do not allow things like politics to divide us.

We should always have in mind that Ghana comes first while all others are secondary," he stated.

Mr Ntrakwa stressed the need for Ghanaians to redouble their efforts to build the country pointing out that if the country became a good place to live in, everyone in the world would like to come to the country and that would bring immense benefit to all Ghanaians.

Open door policy

His address also touched on the open door and reach out policy that he has adopted in the running of the mission, explaining that by this all Ghanaians who needed to see him could do so without hesitation for a positive response within a reasonable time period.

This was fully affirmed in the quick manner he reached out to the Ghana team when he got to know of their presence in Harare.

Touching on tourism, he spoke about the several tourists places in Zimbabwe adding that, it was the mandate of the mission to build bilateral relations between Ghana and Zimbabwe on how they could tap their knowledge on how they have developed their tourism.

The Upper East Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Samuel Kwabena Boakye-Boateng, urged Ghanaians to work together to make Ghana a better place to live in and also for people to come here to learn from the country’s example.