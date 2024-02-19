Ghana Women Forum launched

Emmanuel Quaye Feb - 19 - 2024 , 04:12

Consilting President of the Laweh University College, Professor Goski Alabi, has stated that the empowerment of women is not just a moral imperative, but also smart economics.

She explained that if women were given equal opportunities, it would increase higher levels of education, better health outcomes and increased economic growth.”

"Let us harness the power of collaboration, innovation and collective action to build a future where every woman and girl can thrive”, she noted.

Prof. Alabi who said this at the launch of the Ghana Women Forum, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), last Saturday in Accra, also urged women to work tirelessly to dismantle the systemic barriers that hold them back, challenge the status quo, and to create a more just and equitable world for all.

Professor Alabi, who is also President, African Council for Distance Education-ACDE and the Chair of the African Network for Internationalisation of Education -ANIE, said the new NGO, aimed at empowering women, was committed to amplifying the contributions of women, not merely making their voices heard, but to continue to make impact.

She said the NGO was, therefore, more than just a platform, but also a space where women could come together to share experiences, exchange ideas and inspire one another to reach greater heights.

Agents of change

"It is not about a few women being at the top.

It is also about addressing women’s unique challenges and harnessing their immense potential to drive positive change in our society.

Women are not just beneficiaries of development; they are agents of change, innovators and leaders in their own right," she said.

Professor Goski said in Ghana, like many parts of the world, women continued to face barriers to full participation in social, economic and political spheres.

"However, despite these challenges, Ghanaian women have shown resilience, determination and unparalleled strength in breaking down barriers and shattering stereotypes", she stated.

For her part, the President of the NGO, Adeline Baidoo, said the NGO was formed to, among other things, create an environment for training and mentorship of young women by experienced and accomplished women.