Ghana Library Authority board inaugurated

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has inaugurated a new governing board of the Ghana Library Authority (GhLA) in Accra.
The board is chaired by Dr. Helen R. Asamoah-Hassan, a minister’s nominee. The other minister’s nominee is Mr. Stephen Asante-Bekoe.
Board members
The members of the board include the Executive Director of the GhLA, Mr. Hayford Siaw; a representative of the Ministry of Education, Mr. Abdul-Razak Umar; a representative of the Department of Information Studies ,University of Ghana Dr. Ebenezer Ankrah;and a representative of the Institute of Adult Education, University of Ghana Dr. Samuel Amponsah.
Other members are a representative from the Ministry of Local Government & Rural Development, Mr. Richard Fedieley;a representative of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), Mr. Vincent Esoah; a representative of the National Teaching Council, Mr. Nicholas Buabeng; and a representative from the Department of Social Welfare, Mr. Fred Sakyi Boafo.
The rest are a representative from the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Cyril Gershon Kwao Fayose; a representative from the Office of the National Chief Imam, Dr. Mohammed Marzuq Abubakari; a representative from the National Catholic Secretariat, Rev. Fr. Gabriel Kojovi Liashiedzi; a representative from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. William Boateng, and a representative from the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Madam Lucy Amanda Asamoah.
Commendation
Addressing the members after the inauguration, Dr. Adutwum commended the previous board of 2018 to 2021 for its stellar performance in transforming public libraries in Ghana.
He urged the new board to follow the steps and continue the transformation that had been witnessed in the public library space in the country.
Responding, Dr. Asamoah-Hassan on behalf of the board expressed appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the confidence reposed in them to serve as governing board members of the authority.