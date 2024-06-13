Ghana, EU commission road projects in Upper West Region

The European Union (EU) and the Government of Ghana have commissioned 670 kilometres of feeder roads in the Upper West Region, constructed at €35 million, to improve access to farmers and healthcare facilities in the local communities.

About 235km of the roads connect the Wa Municipality to Wa West and Nadowli-Kaleo districts (235 km), 210km connect Jirapa-Lawra-Daffiama-Bussie districts, while 225km connect Nandom-Lambussie-Karni districts.

The project falls under the European Union-Ghana Agricultural Programme (EU-GAP), aimed at developing sustainable agriculture in the Upper West Region. The integrated EU-GAP approach combines technical assistance with infrastructure such as roads, irrigation and improved healthcare facilities equipped with solar-powered water system.

Feeder Roads

The EU Ambassador to Ghana, Ichard Razaaly, said the feeder roads project was provided through the EU Global Gateway initiative to bolster inter-connectivity and transport networks within the region.

"By investing in infrastructure projects like feeder roads, the EU empowers local communities, promotes socio-economic advancement, and fosters inclusive growth in northern Ghana.

Agricultural

He mentioned that the roads provided vital links between areas of agricultural production and market centres, thereby increasing famers’ income, and that the completion of the roads also promoted economic development more broadly and improved accessibility in the Upper West Region.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, emphasised the shared commitment between the Government of Ghana and the EU to sustainable growth and enhancing the quality of life of local communities.

In addition to the commissioning of the feeder roads, a newly renovated Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound was jointly commissioned by Mr Razaaly and Mr Asenso-Boakye in Daffiama.

The solar-powered CHPS compound, fitted with a borehole, will bring water, sanitation and health services closer to households.

Intervention

Mr Asenso-Boakye said the intervention aimed to promote sustainable agriculture, improve livelihoods and generate economic growth, as well as create stable employment and protect resources from climate change and enhance food security.

He said nine out of 16 solar-powered CHPS compounds had been completed in the region, with the remaining at various stages of completion. The Upper West Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, said the project had enhanced the livelihoods of the people, and also made travelling easier and less stressful.

He commended the EU and the Ministry of Roads and Highways for their timely support in ensuring that the Upper West Region had better roads than before.