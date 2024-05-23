Ghana entices global real estate investors — Oppong Nkrumah

Ghana has made a strong push for international investment in its real estate sector, the Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has stated.

Speaking at the UK Construction Week in London, he highlighted the significant opportunities for global investors to partner with Ghanaian developers in addressing the country’s housing deficit.

"With a growing population and a pressing need for housing, Ghana presents a lucrative market for real estate investments. We are seeking partners who can bring in not only funding but also advanced technology to help us develop modern housing units that meet the needs of our people," Mr Oppong Nkrumah stressed.

The two-day programme is an annual event that brings together over 300 of the biggest brands in the construction industry, by providing a platform for professionals and enthusiasts alike to explore the latest innovations, technologies and trends shaping the industry.

Some participants expressed interest in exploring opportunities to develop housing units in Ghana, recognising the market's untapped potential and the government's commitment to create a conducive investment environment.

On the other hand, the Ghanaian delegation, made up of real estate developers, architects and contractors, showcased various projects to prospective investors while also emphasising the country's economic stability and favourable investment policies as factors that put Ghana ahead of its counterparts in the real estate market.

The event also facilitated dialogue on sector-specific issues and, by extension, issues that border on sustainability for the construction sector, digitalisation and workforce development, among others.