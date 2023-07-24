Ghana, conducive place for investment — Houston Mayor

Joshua Bediako Koomson Jul - 24 - 2023 , 08:25

The Mayor of Houston in the United States (US), Sylvester Turner, has said that Ghana is not only a tourism destination, but also a place with a conducive climate for investment.

He said aside from the beautiful tourism sites that abounded in the country, Ghana was also a place where investment yielded good returns.

“So, I encourage the diaspora, especially the people from my city, to come and invest in Ghana and engage in trade with the people.

“You must not come and take and leave, but come and build positive relations and partner with Ghanaian businesses to ensure a win-win situation,” Mr Turner added.

He was speaking in a meeting with officials of the Ministry of Tourism, led by the sector Minister, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, in Accra last Saturday.

Mr Turner is on an eight-day visit to the country to explore new economic opportunities.

This is his second official visit to Africa, after South Africa in 2016.

His delegation comprised diverse groups, including the Vice-Mayor Pro-Tem Martha Castex Tatum; Chief of Staff of Houston, Marvalette Hunter; Chief Economic Developer, Andy Ieken; City Council members - Tiffany D. Thomas and Karla Cisneros, as well as the Director of Trade International Affairs, Christopher Olson.

Also present at the meeting was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yofi Grant, and the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman, and other stakeholders.



Relationship

Mr Turner said Ghana has had strong relations with the city of Houston culminating in increased trade between the country and the city in the last decade.

“So we expect that with the continuing relationship, trade between Ghana and the city of Houston will exponentially grow. And we are here to build on that relationship in that particular regard,” the mayor added.

On tourism, he said most of the about 130,000 tourists who visited Ghana annually from the US were from the city of Houston.

Mr Turner further expressed his commitment to champion tourism promotion in Ghana by encouraging more Americans, especially those in his city, to visit the scountry.

“I will tell them based on what I have seen in Ghana since we came to this country; we have been treated like royals and we are happy to be here,” the mayor said.



Figures

The Minister of Tourism, Dr Awal, said last year, America accounted for 37 per cent of all tourists who visited the country.

He said although that figure was the highest, the minister expressed the hope that with the support of the mayor and his team, the number would be doubled in the coming years.

According to the World Tourism and Travel Council, three out of every 10 jobs in the next decade will come from the tourism sector.

Dr Awal said that meant there was the need for more investment in the sector and, therefore, proposed a win-win partnership between Ghana and Houston for jobs and wealth creation.

“Investing in the US will give you just about 18 per cent returns, but Africa gives you 98 per cent returns on investment.

“Tourism, hospitality, energy and agriculture are the key areas to invest in and I look forward to meeting you with my team in Houston, and by the Grace of God, we will drive tourism and drive investment for the benefit of both Ghana and the city of Houston,” the minister said.