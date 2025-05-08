Next article: Kwabena Adu-Boahene's memo from EOCO cells on how monies were used for national security operations including paying MPs allowances

Ghana, Algeria sign mutual visa exemption agreement

Augustina Tawiah May - 08 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

Ghana and Algeria have signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and service passports.

A joint communique issued in Accra after the official visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, to Algeria from April 29 to 30, said the two countries also discussed the possibility of extending the mutual visa exemption arrangement to ordinary passport holders.

The visit, which was at the invitation of Algeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad of Algeria, Ahmed Attaf, underscored the shared commitment of Ghana and Algeria to strengthen their long-standing partnership and enhance cooperation in priority sectors.

The communique said as part of the visit, bilateral discussions were held between the two foreign ministers, followed by an expanded working session.

It said both sides reaffirmed their determination to deepen bilateral cooperation and agreed on a roadmap of priority actions, including increasing high-level political contacts through regular exchange of visits; establishing a mechanism for political consultations through the signing of a memorandum of understanding; updating and finalising draft agreements under negotiation and proposing new legal instruments to strengthen the cooperation framework and holding the fourth session of the Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation in Accra before the end of 2025 to identify and implement cooperation projects in areas such as higher education and vocational training, justice, transport, agriculture, health, the pharmaceutical industry, agro-industry, and building materials.

Africa response

The communique said the two ministers stressed the need for coordinated African responses to regional and global challenges, pointing out that they both emphasised the principle of African solutions to African problems, and underscored the need to prioritise dialogue, reconciliation, and negotiated settlements in addressing conflicts on the continent.

In the Sahel region, both ministers expressed deep concern over the ongoing security and humanitarian crises.

They agreed that a solely military approach could not resolve the complex challenges facing the region.

Instead, they advocated for a comprehensive strategy that addresses the root causes through increased investment in development, education, infrastructure, and the creation of economic opportunities for youth.

On the question of Western Sahara, the communique said both parties reaffirmed the necessity of a political solution based on relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the principles of the UN Charter and the AU Constitutive Act that ensured the Sahrawi people's right to self-determination.

Middle East

Regarding the situation in the Middle East, it said the ministers expressed deep concern over the ongoing hostilities in Gaza and reiterated their firm support for a two-state solution that would guarantee the Palestinian people their legitimate right to an independent and sovereign state.

It said they also reaffirmed the need for a comprehensive reform of the United Nations system, particularly the Security Council, in line with the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration, to ensure equitable representation of African countries in global governance.

The statement said Mr Ablakwa expressed his appreciation to the Algerian authorities for the warm welcome and extended an invitation to Mr Attaf to undertake a reciprocal visit to Ghana.