GHACEM donates to northern institutions

Daily Graphic Jun - 27 - 2024 , 09:57

Health and educational institutions in the northern part of the country have received 9,850 bags of cement from GHACEM Ltd as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

Advertisement

It brings the total support offered by the foundation to such deprived communities across the country to 700,000 bags, valued at GH¢54 million. The Commercial Director of GHACEM, Kwasi Kyere, said the company saw the beneficiary institutions as partners in progress.

“It is our hope that the cement you receive will be transformed into structures that stand as symbols of hope, resilience and progress for generations to come. Your efforts in utilising these resources effectively will be crucial in shaping the future of your communities,” he said at the handover ceremony.

GHACEM, he assured, was committed to continuing the journey of support and development with institutions in deprived areas. “We will keep listening to your needs, innovating and finding ways to make a positive impact. Our mission is to ensure that every bag of cement we donate contributes to a stronger, better and more sustainable Ghana,” he added.

Assurance

The Chairman of the GHACEM Cement Foundation, Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, on behalf of the Board and Management of GHACEM Ltd, stressed the foundation’s commitment to support health and educational infrastructure in the country, and, therefore, implored all stakeholders from the two beneficiary sectors to partner the company by bringing genuine applications to benefit from the donation.

Ehunabobrim Agyensaim further urged beneficiaries, both past and present, to use the GHACEM cement products always so that they would also contribute to the success of the foundation.

The Head of the GHACEM Cement Foundation Secretariat, Frank Antwi Agyapong, who doubles as the Lead, Marketing and Public Relations of GHACEM, later said in an interview that the secretariat had a good year with the applications received.

“We expect more applications for 2025/2026 going forward, especially from those in the north, for us to allocate more bags to boost development in the country,” he said.

Foundation’s work

The GHACEM Cement Foundation was set up in 2002 to assist in the infrastructural development of health and educational institutions in deprived communities in the country.

The foundation annually gives free bags of cement to health and educational institutions across the country, grouped into the southern zone, comprising the Central, Western, Western North, Volta, Oti, Eastern and Greater Accra regions; and the northern zone, made up of the Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East, Upper West, Bono East, Bono, Ahafo and Ashanti regions.

The bags of cement come as a support package for the institutions which are undertaking various infrastructural projects.

The 2023/2024 edition of the donation commenced on May 20, 2024 in Koforidua in the Eastern Region, where health and educational institutions in the southern sector of the country were given 13,840 bags of cement.