June Borns Family supports Impact Care Rehab Foundation

Jun - 27 - 2024

An association of people born in the month of June, ‘June Borns Family’, has donated a number of items, including an acre of land, to the Impact Care Rehab Foundation as part of their annual charity project to support children with cerebral palsy and others with special needs.

The items donated were bags of cement, toiletries, stationery, a television set and fans. The group also painted and renovated the facility to give it a fresh look. The June Borns Family have dedicated themselves to charity work and the uplifting of the less privileged in society.

They also support the education and health sectors, including community-building events, to help the needy. In an interview with the media, the founder of June Borns Family, Naomi Akua Gyamfuah, said her outfit was not for pleasure, but was engaged in uplifting society.

She also said they help some of their members with capital to start their own businesses. "And I am happy to say they are all doing well," the founder added. She, however, appealed to corporate bodies and individuals born in the month of June to come on board and support them to put smiles on people’s faces and make an impact in society.

The founder of Impact Care Rehab Foundation, Mildred Assiamah, expressed appreciation to the group for their support.

She said the foundation aims to improve the lives of children with disability by providing comprehensive care to address their physical, emotional and social needs, saying the foundation has been in existence since 2017.

Ms Assiamah, however, said the home had been facing many challenges, including finding a permanent place for the children, as many homeowners tend to eject them whenever they realise the condition of the children.

She also said some people claim children with such conditions were evil, and appealed to the government, corporate bodies and other individuals to support the foundation in their humanitarian work.