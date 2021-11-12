GES warns against exam malpractice

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has warned all stakeholders involved in the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to desist from any form of examination malpractice.
The GES announced in a press release that the 2021 BECE would start from Monday, November 15, 2021, and end on Friday, November 19, 2021 at all the designated 2,158 centres across the country.
While congratulating all the 571,894 candidates who will sit the exam, the GES said it was working with WAEC and the security services to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination at all the centres across the country.
Strict adherence
Additionally, the GES urged supervisors and invigilators to ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols at all centres.
On the school selection process, the statement said the process would commence after the BECE, adding: “Details of the selection process will be communicated in due course”.
The GES expressed its gratitude to all teachers, heads of basic schools, directors of education, parents/guardians and all stakeholders for the crucial roles they had played so far in preparing the candidates for the examination.
“On this note, management wishes all candidates success and good luck,” the statement added.