GTV, DSTV Ghana 'shade' each other over AFCON broadcast

Yaa Kuffuor Senyah Jan - 12 - 2024 , 15:06

In a lively exchange on X (Twitter), Ghana Television (GTV) and DSTV Ghana on Friday ignited a friendly yet competitive marketing over who will broadcast the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The social media banter started with GTV posting an announcement of their broadcast of all the Afcon matches in a bid to provide viewers with the best football experience.

GTV questioned why viewers should pay to watch when they can get all matches to watch for free.

However, the banter took an unexpected turn when DSTV Ghana fired back with a controversial tweet questioning whether viewers would prefer watching the Afcon matches with poor quality.

"Don't settle for terrible picture quality, poor sound or anything below standard," DSTV Ghana tweeted suggesting that viewers should opt for high definition pictures on Supersport.

Even though the tweets did not mention names of each of the brands, netizens concluded it was a spice to the rivalry between the Ghana national broadcaster and the satellite television giant over the Afcon broadcast.

As the banter continues to unfold, football enthusiasts eagerly await the resolution of this Twitter showdown, wondering which network will emerge victorious in securing the hearts and screens of the nation for the highly anticipated Afcon tournament.