Ga Manste leads Homowo clean-up

Daily Graphic Jun - 03 - 2024 , 08:17

The Ga State is set to embark on a massive clean-up exercise aimed at ridding the capital city, Accra, of filth.

The initiative, dubbed: Homowo Clean-up Exercise, is part of activities to mark this year's annual Homowo festival of the Ga people. The exercise is to be held in collaboration with the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, and the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council, with the support of Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

The participation of traditional authority in the clean-up exercise is expected to command community respect and influence, highlight cultural significance, resolve minor conflicts and promote cooperation.

Ga Mantse’s influence

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has thrown his weight behind the initiative, urging all chiefs and people of the Ga State to fully participate in the clean-up exercise. He also called on the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) to support the traditional council in carrying out the project.

"Let's get to work and get Accra clean and working again," he said. The Ga Mantse made the call when the Greater Accra Regional Minister and the Minister of Sanitation paid a courtesy call on him at the Ga Mantse Palace in Accra last Friday.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, assured the Ga Mantse of the support of the Regional Coordinating Council to ensure the success of the initiative. He also promised that public education and the general sanitation concerns would be intensified during the period.

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, commended the traditional authority for taking the lead role in the initiative, stressing that the Ga Mantse’s influence would yield positive results.

The objectives of the Homowo Clean-up Exercise include promoting a clean and green environment, enhancing public waste collection and cleaning, promoting public education and law enforcement on cleanliness.

Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the renowned waste management company, will provide logistical support for the exercise throughout the programme. The initiative will also include sensitisation, public education, sanitation awards schemes, and monthly clean-up days.

The expected impact of the project include reducing pollution and health risks, promotion of tourism, reducing public health care costs and environmental damage mitigation. It is also expected to increase community pride and sense of ownership, raise awareness and public education and improved visual appeal.