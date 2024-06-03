Ga Central roads, drains under construction

Chris Nunoo Jun - 03 - 2024 , 09:23

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ga Central Municipality in the Greater Accra Region, Ambrose Edward Tsegah, has assured residents that the assembly was working assiduously on roads and drains to mitigate flooding in the municipality.

He said the government had through the assembly commenced about 11.7 kilometres of drains and road projects, some of which had been completed while others were ongoing.

Mr Tsegah, who was updating the Daily Graphic on projects initiated by the assembly in the municipality after a tour of some of the project sites, said storm drains, which would be key in resolving flooding in the area, were also being constructed.

“We are expecting two other contractors to come to the site. One will be working on 4.3 kilometres of roads and drains while another contractor will also work on 1.8 kilometres of roads and drains,” he said.

The Ga Central Municipality, which includes communities such as Olebu, Lomnava, Alhaji, Kwashiebu, Awoshie, Palas Town, Agape and Bokoboko, is one of the flood-prone areas in the nation's capital.

Some of the affected communities are Awoshie, Anyaa, Sowutuom and Ablekuma and the flooding situation has rendered some roads in these communities very unmotorable.

Mr Tsegah pointed out that one of the projects was progressing from the Fan Milk junction to Amamole and said another project, which began from Fan Milk, had gone beyond the Agape stretch all the way to Weija.

He said lots of projects were being undertaken and that every community would receive its share. These, he said, were the construction of storm drains at Sowutuom Mambo, Santa Maria Washing Bay and Maami Nkra-PUC.

Other projects, the MCE mentioned, were the construction of culverts at Race Course, Kwashiebu, Santa Maria, B Kontonkyi, Race Course Park, Bokoboko and Olebu Dzamdzam.

He, therefore, expressed satisfaction with the progress of the ongoing works on some roads and drains, especially in the Anyaa- Sowutuom Constituency, and hoped that it would greatly improve the road networks and facilitate the mobility of goods and persons in the municipality.

Support

The Ga Central MCE further urged residents of the municipality and Ghanaians in general to keep faith with the government, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and asked them to continue to support the government to deliver.

“I know Dr Bawumia will continue and complete all projects initiated by President Akufo-Addo. Dr Bawumia is the only person to fulfil that commitment when he becomes President,” Mr Tsegah added.

On the GARID projects, the MCE said, the assembly had received drones to monitor and capture residents and non-residents who litter the municipality indiscriminately.

He said the culprits would be identified and prosecuted.