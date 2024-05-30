Future of work research initiative launched in Accra

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie May - 30 - 2024

A Research initiative to explore jobs in the agricultural sector dubbed "Digital technologies, climate change mitigation and the future of work in agri-based economies in Central and West Africa,” has been launched in Accra.

The five-year research agenda focuses on the agricultural potential of West and Central Africa in the face of digital technology and change in climate conditions. The initiative was launched by the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), in collaboration with the International Development Research Centre (IDRC) and the Bureau D'Analyses Macro Economiques (BAME).

Present at the event at the University of Ghana last Tuesday were the Director of ISSER, Prof. Peter Quartey; the Director of BAME, Dr Astou Diao Camara; the Western and Central Regional Director of IDRC, Dr Marie-Gloriose Ingabire, and the National Programme Officer of International Labour Organisation (ILO), Gideon Mankralo.

Others were lecturers and research fellows at ISSER - Prof. Charles Ackah, Dr Nana Amma Asante, and Dr Priscilla Twumasi Baffour, who are also members of the team expected to lead the research.

Green economy

The Director of ISSER, Prof. Quartey, said there was the need for research into green economy to inform policy decisions that would help the sector grow and address unemployment.

He said the future of work initiative would provide training and capacity-building for young people to develop interest in green economy. "Youth unemployment is catching up with us, and this initiative will provide training for young people to research into the agriculture sector and offer solutions to

policymakers.

"As a country, a lot of things we do are not backed by research and this brings about policy reversal at some point. “We have seen a lot of taxes and policies introduced and reversed, but if you have research backing your work, it provides a solid base for good policies to be made," Prof. Quartey added.

Commendation

The Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, in a speech read on his behalf by the National Programme Officer of ILO, Gideon Mankralo, commended the partners for the initiative and underscored the need for training of the future workforce.

" Equipping educators with skills and knowledge to teach in a tech-driven environment is vital. Providing access to professional development opportunities and resources for integrating technology into the classroom are also essential.

“We should also encourage entrepreneurial mindsets, where the spirit of innovation, business acumen and risk-taking are fostered to empower students to become job creators and not just job seekers," he said.

Rev. Fordjour further said that there must be a culture of continuous learning and skill development to enable people to fit in the changing job market through online resources, vocational training programmes and upskilling initiatives.