fbpx

Five Chinese illegal miners arrested at Amansie West

BY: Daniel Kenu

llegal mining (galamsey) operations are continuing to soar especially in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti region despite efforts by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) to stop it.

On Friday, five Chinese nationals were arrested in a two-day operation in the district and have been handed over to the Obuasi district police command.

Four of them were arrested at Afedie and another at Asaaman all within the district.

They are to be sent to the Ghana Immigration headquarters in Accra on Monday for possible repatriation.

Ghana News Headlines

For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page

The head of the monitoring team of the committee who took journalists to the operation site, Mr Francis Assibi Abu, said the IMCIM was committed to weeding out all illegal operatives from the mining industry to save the country's water bodies from being contaminated.

He said the committee was re-strategizing to combat the crime since the miscreants continue to adopt sophisticated methods to outwit them.

Mr Assibi Abu, advised all unseen hands aiding the Chinese to stop in their own interest before the law catches up with them.

I