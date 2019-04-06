Five Chinese illegal miners arrested at Amansie West

llegal mining ( galamsey) operations are continuing to soar especially in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti region despite efforts by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) to stop it .
Four of them were arrested at Afedie and another at Asaaman all within the district.
They are to be sent to the Ghana Immigration headquarters in Accra on Monday for possible repatriation.
The head of the monitoring team of the committee who took journalists to the operation site,
He said the committee was re-strategizing to combat the crime since the miscreants continue to adopt sophisticated methods to outwit them.
