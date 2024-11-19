FirstBank empowers communities through sustainable social investments

FirstBank is leading a Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability (CR&S) agenda that takes a comprehensive approach, integrating corporate responsibility with sustainability initiatives to drive long-lasting community impacts.

FirstBank’s CR&S framework centres on four key pillars: Sustainable Finance and Investment, People Empowerment, Community Support and Environmental Sustainability.

Aligning with global best practices such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Global Compact and the Equator Principles, FirstBank’s CR&S initiatives reflect its commitment to international standards and address societal needs in meaningful ways.

By embedding the frameworks into its operations, FirstBank ensures its programmes benefit communities while meeting global benchmarks.

The bank’s commitment to sustainable finance empowers individuals and businesses to drive responsible growth.

MD/CEO reflects

Reflecting on FirstBank’s CR&S initiatives, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank, Victor Yaw Asante, said: “At FirstBank, our commitment to sustainability is deeply embedded in our stakeholder-centric approach. It is in our DNA.”

He said the bank understood that its success was linked with the well-being of the communities it served, which drove it to prioritise not only financial performance but also social and environmental impact.

“By engaging with stakeholders, employees, customers and local communities, we aim to understand their needs and ensure that our initiatives align with their aspirations,” Mr Asante added.

Responsible lending

Throwing light on the CR&S activities of the bank, the Country Team Lead, Marketing & Corporate Communication at FirstBank Ghana, Enoch Vanderpuye, said by promoting responsible lending, green financing and impactful investments, FirstBank enhanced financial inclusion for underserved communities, providing them access to essential financial services and equipping individuals and small businesses with vital money management skills.

Through financial literacy programmes and support to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that embrace sustainable practices, he said, FirstBank fostered economic resilience and minimised environmental impact, reinforcing its mission of a prosperous, inclusive and sustainable future.

Empowerment

Mr Vanderpuye said the People Empowerment pillar was focused on capacity-building and opportunity creation, prioritising skills development, training and resources to help employees reach their potential.

“It is rooted in strong ethical standards that guide employees in conducting their roles with integrity and respect to the communities,” he added.

“The bank also champions diversity, inclusion and equal opportunities to foster a balanced workplace where all employees have equitable access to advancement,” Mr Vanderpuye said.

He indicated that initiatives such as the annual New Year’s Walk underscored its dedication to wellness and work-life balance, strengthening a sense of community and well-being among employees.

Through the combined efforts, FirstBank’s commitment to empowerment, ethics and inclusive growth forms a foundational aspect of its corporate culture and vision for sustainable success.

Support

The FirstBank Ghana Marketing & Corporate Communication Country Team Lead said the Community Support pillar of the bank’s CR&S promoted initiatives in health, education and social welfare.

Under that pillar, vulnerable groups, especially children, had benefited, while institutions such as Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana and the Oncology Departments of the Korle Bu and Komfo Anokye teaching hospitals had been supported.

FirstBank also prioritises education as a tool to break the poverty cycle and under its "Making Learning Happen" project, the bank donates desks and resources to under-resourced schools, creating better learning environments.

Mr Vanderpuye said FirstBank’s partnership with the Village of Hope also guaranteed support for orphaned and vulnerable children for a brighter future.

The bank, he added, championed environmental sustainability by promoting responsible practices among clients through green financing and environmental education.

Aiming to deliver a stronger impact and deliver a deeper engagement, Mr Vanderpuye said the bank had entered into a partnership with ace rapper Sarkodie to redefine community engagement.

“The bank has since unveiled the iconic musical artiste cum entrepreneur as FirstBank’s Values Partner, with Sarkodie determined to work with the bank to achieve specific goals which would see our youth imbibing the FirstBank values of Entrepreneurship, Professionalism, Innovation and Customer-centricity (EPIC),” he said.

A beacon of social change via the Sark Foundation, Sarkodie brings unmatched passion and visibility to FirstBank's CR&S initiatives.

“Together, FirstBank and Sarkodie have embarked on a transformative journey, addressing pressing social challenges while making remarkable strides in education and youth development,” FirstBank Ghana’s Marketing & Corporate Communication Country Team Lead said.

He mentioned highlights to include the Junior Internship Programme and the "Brighter Day Celebrations" at Redemption Valley School Park in Tema, where over 300 children patronised the activities of the day, filled with enriching activities.

Again, FirstBank’s CR&S activities are crucial in promoting transparency, ethical practices and financial inclusion, Mr Vanderpuye indicated, saying, through microfinance programmes, the bank empowered underserved communities by providing credit access, promoting entrepreneurship and supporting sustainable practices aligned with climate action, thus contributing to a more equitable and sustainable future.

Background

With 130 years of heritage built by its parent company, FirstBank Nigeria, FirstBank Ghana draws from this extensive legacy of its parent company to deliver essential financial services that address the unique needs of diverse communities.

Guided by the principle of You First, FirstBank Ghana is dedicated to empowering communities and shaping a better future for generations to come.