First national SDG car raffle launched

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Advisory Unit in Ghana has launched its first ever national car raffle to raise awareness of the global goals in the country, as well as give it mass appeal.
At the launching ceremony last week Thursday, the Head of the Advisory Unit and Special Advisor to the President on SDGs, Dr Eugene Owusu, said besides using the raffle to create awareness, the initiative was also being used as a medium to educate the public on SDGs.
“The raffle is an effort to popularise the global goals which are central to the country’s aim to achieve transformational development along with the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ vision,” he said.
Process
Dr Owusu said the raffle would run for three months and persons interested could dial *713*14# and follow the options that are given in reference to SDG related questions.
He added that the answers to the questions should be sent to the short code 1470 to stand the chance of winning.
The Communications Director of the SDG Advisory Unit, Madam Louise Carol Donkor, urged Ghanaians to participate in the raffle and also take the opportunity it offered to learn about the SDGs and be properly informed to contribute to the development of the country and their lives also.
Madam Donkor said she was optimistic that the initiative would make a great impact on the country.
Youth
She encouraged the youth to participate in the raffle and acquire knowledge that would place them in a better position to contribute to the country’s development.
She said the winner of the raffle would receive a Mahindra KUV car donated by Svani Group Limited.
Unit
In 2017, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, established the Advisory Unit for the SDGs in the Office of the President to provide technical, policy and strategic support to operationalise the UN goals.
The President’s fixing of the unit in his office is to show his commitment to the SDGs and the importance he attaches to his role as co-chair of the Eminent Group of Advocates.
The unit’s core functions include exploring innovative ways of promoting advocacy and implementation of the SDGs, finding ways of leveraging the President’s global role to support the domestic agenda and mainstreaming national actions to enhance the prospects of the SDGs.