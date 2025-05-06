Featured

Failure to meet asset declaration deadline: Govt appointees to lose 3 months’ salaries

Kester Aburam Korankye May - 06 - 2025 , 04:26 3 minutes read

Government appointees who missed the March 31, 2025 deadline to file their asset declaration forms as set by President John Dramani Mahama are to forfeit three months’ salary to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund also known as MahamaCares.

The punitive directive issued by President John Dramani Mahama is in addition to a mandatory one-month salary donation required of all appointees of the President.

“If by close of day Wednesday, May 7, 2025, any appointee still fails to declare their assets, they should consider themselves automatically dismissed,” the President warned on Monday.

He further cautioned against misuse of office, stating that any appointee found purchasing state assets, whether land, vehicles, or shares, would face immediate termination of their appointment.

Code of conduct

President Mahama pronounced the punishments as he launched a stringent Code of Conduct for all political appointees, warning that violations would attract severe sanctions, including dismissal and forfeiture of salaries.

Speaking at the launch at the Presidency in Accra yesterday, the President emphasised that the code was not merely symbolic but an enforceable framework aimed at restoring discipline, integrity and accountability in governance.

President Mahama said the Code of Conduct applied broadly to ministers, deputy ministers, presidential staffers, chief executive officers, Council of State members, the Vice-President and even himself.

“This is a government of shared responsibility, and there will be no sacred cows,” he said, adding that “we are here to serve the people of Ghana, not to wield power.”

The President outlined key provisions of the code, including strict conflict-of-interest rules, a ban on purchasing state assets, restrictions on gifts and hampers and mandatory asset declarations.

Accountability

President Mahama announced that a public portal would be created for citizens to report suspected breaches, ensuring transparency and accountability.

“Accountability does not end in this room,” he said. “Ghanaians deserve leaders who serve with honour.”

The President concluded with a firm appeal for compliance, stating that strict adherence to the code would restore public confidence in governance.

“Let us walk this path together with discipline, humility and an unyielding commitment to the people of Ghana,” he said.

Chief of Staff’s warning

Earlier, the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, likened governance to running a boarding school where rules must be strictly followed.

He warned appointees against complacency, dismissing claims of personal connections to the President as no shield against sanctions.

“The only time you will not be able to read the President is when we are about removing you,” Mr Debrah said.

“Even if you reach him through his driver or aide de camp, he will refer you back to me,” Mr Debrah added.

He urged all appointees to study the code thoroughly, saying ignorance would not be accepted as an excuse for misconduct.

