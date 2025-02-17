Experts propose stricter measures to curb mining in forest zones

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Feb - 17 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

Environmental experts and civil society organisations (CSOs) in the mining industry have proposed stringent measures to mitigate the impact of mining in forest reserves, calling for stronger enforcement of existing regulations, enhanced monitoring and policy reforms.

During a one-day validation workshop held in Accra last Thursday to present the findings of research on the trends of mining activities in the forest zones of the country, they called for the revocation of laws permitting surface mining in forest areas, citing its devastating impact on biodiversity and water bodies.

They further stressed the need for increased sensitisation of local communities to the long-term health and environmental consequences of irresponsible mining, particularly its effect on water quality and public health.

They emphasised that without stringent oversight and stricter enforcement of environmental protection laws, the country risked severe deforestation, pollution, and loss of natural resources.

Advertisement

Workshop

The event was organised by the Nature and Development Foundation (NDF), in partnership with the Knowledge for World Conservation (KWC) in Ghana, and the Liberia Chainsaw and Timber Dealers Union (LICSATDUN) in Liberia, with funding from the UK government through the Forest Governance Markets and Climate (FGMC) Programme.

Findings

The research by the NDF revealed a sharp rise in mine-driven deforestation across the country’s forest zones, particularly over the past two decades.

The report, which was presented by a Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Renewable Natural Resources of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr George Ashiagbor, warned of mining’s growing threat to the country’s forests, with deforestation accelerating at an alarming rate.

It indicated that mining activities, which covered just 577.53 hectares (ha) of forest land in 1980, expanded to 2,704.14 ha by 2000 and surged to 9,796.23 ha by 2015.

It added that with the most rapid growth occurring between 2015 and 2024. 2020 recorded the highest annual increase of 103.7 per cent.

The report further indicated that the impact on forest cover had been severe, with total forested land declining from 83.06 per cent in 1980 to 42.2 per cent by 2020.

Mine-driven deforestation, initially minimal, escalated significantly as between 1980 and 2000, it accounted for 0.2 per cent of total forest loss, but between 2000 and 2020, it increased sixfold to 1.2 per cent.

Way forward

The Director of the NDF, Mustapha Seidu, explained that while discussions on mining and advocacy efforts had been ongoing, the engagement was unique because it relied on data-driven evidence.

He said the study aimed to quantify the extent of mining in forest areas, allowing stakeholders to analyse and critique the numbers.

He lamented that while the annual loss might seem small in isolation, the speed of destruction was alarming and If the trend continued, the long-term impact on forest reserves would be devastating.

“The numbers on their own may not represent that much compared to how much we are losing every year.

However, if you see the speed of time, that devastation caused by mining has happened and if you extrapolate it to another 10 years, then you should understand that it represents a huge factor in how we move ahead with our forest reserve issues,” Mr Seidu said.