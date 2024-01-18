Expedite work on SOCO projects - Minister charges contractors

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Jan - 18 - 2024 , 08:37

The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, has charged contractors working on the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) projects to expedite work to meet their targets.

“I wish to caution that I am not going to spare contractors who fail to meet the targets since the residents of the beneficiary communities need the projects to address some of their developmental needs,” he said.

Mr Yakubu was addressing the media after touring some project sites in three districts in the region.

The minister, who was accompanied by officials of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and staff of the district assemblies, was at the Builsa South, Bongo and Talensi districts.

Funding

Mr Yakubu said that funds for the projects were readily available, therefore, contractors had no any excuse to delay the completion of the projects within the stipulated six months’ period, adding “the communities are in dire need of the projects to bridge the developmental gap in those areas”.

An ongoing SOCO project under construction in the Builsa South District.

In Builsa South, he inspected the construction of an animal market, renovation works on market stalls at Kanjarga and the construction of a 1.8 diameter pipe culvert on the Bachinga-Nyanbisa road, among others.

At the Bongo and Talensi districts, Mr Yakubu inspected the construction of fish ponds, health and educational facilities.

Satisfaction

The minister expressed satisfaction over the quality and progress of work by the contractors at the sites visited, saying, “I am confident that the contractors will meet the project deadlines to bring relief to the people in the local communities”.

He, however, urged engineers at the various MDAs to keenly monitor the quality of work to achieve value for money.

Mr Yakubu commended the chiefs and people in the beneficiary communities for their interest in the initiatives.

The Upper East and North-East Regional SOCO Zonal Coordinator, Samuel Agyarko Larbi, also lauded the staff of all the 15 MDAs for their commitment and dedication towards the execution of the projects.

Background

The SOCO project is a $150 million project aimed at improving economic activities in 48 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies in six regions in the country.

The beneficiary regions are Oti, Upper East, Upper West, Northern, North-East and Savannah.