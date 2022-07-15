Ghana School of Law exams paper cancelled over suspected leakage

A Civil Procedure paper of the Ghana School of Law which was expected to be written Friday, July 15, 2022, has been cancelled over suspicions it has leaked.
The decision to cancel the paper was taken by the Independent Examinations Body, the body which oversees the Ghana School of Law examinations, because the paper was suspected to have leaked hours before the scheduled time.
A copy of the exam paper was thought to be in wide circulation on some social media platforms.
Meanwhile, another paper, which was written on Thursday 14th July, 2022, was alleged to have leaked in a similar fashion.
The Independent Examinations Body came under a barrage of criticism some months ago following the mass failure of 499 students, who were later admitted to the Ghana School of Law.