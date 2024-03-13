Ewe-English diglot Bible launched in Ho

Alberto Mario Norreti Mar - 13 - 2024 , 08:01

The Bible Society of Ghana last Sunday launched the revised bilingual Ewe-English Standard Version Bible (diglot) at the Dela Cathedral of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church (EPCG) at Ho-Kpodzi.

The diglot is to facilitate personal reading and study of the Bible in both languages, serve as an academic resource and support individual and group devotions.

The event was on the theme: “We heard them speak in our own language”.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the EPCG, Rt Rev. Dr Lt Colonel (retd) Bliss Divine Kofi Agbeko, in a sermon before the launch, said the diglot was yet another giant step by servants of God to bring the word closer to the people.

“We cannot be true disciples or worshippers of God if we put his word away,” he added.

Further, Rev. Dr Agbeko said it was always gratifying to hear God speaking to one in one’s own language, and that made the diglot handy.

He said despite the availability of the bilingual Bible now, parents in the church must still encourage their children to speak their mother tongue impeccably before acquiring other languages.

Translation

Rev. Agbeko explained that the diglot was not meant to discard the Ewe language, but rather to make translation of scriptures easier.

The General Secretary of the Bible Society of Ghana, Very Rev. Dr John Kwesi Addo, said the diglot offered a rare opportunity for readers to hear the powerful voice of God instantaneously through Ewe and English.

“It allows readers to explore the richness of the scriptures in both languages, deepening connection with the word,” he said.

Rev. Dr Addo said the diglot further helped to correct the growing anomaly wherein many contemporary Ghanaians were reading English fluently but were very erratic in reading their mother tongue.

“Diligent reading of the Ewe-English diglot shall bring the native Ewe speakers and those of us, who are Ewes by association, to the point of fluency in both languages,” he said.

Rev. Dr Addo described the diglot as a ribbon marker, which ensured readers effortlessly navigated the pages or revisited specific passages, easily connecting with the wisdom contained within.