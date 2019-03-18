Ernest Chemists presents vehicle, computers to Adisadel College

Ernest Chemists Limited has donated a brand new Hyundai H1 bus and other computer items to Adisadel College in Cape Coast in the Central Region to mark the 109th speech, prize giving and founder's day celebrations of the school.
The other items included laptops for the quiz team, desk top computers, printers and other accessories.
Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of Ernest Chemists Limited, Mr Ernest Bediako Sampong, who is an old student of the school, said the donation formed part of the company’s sustainable corporate social responsibility in ensuring that the school transport system, as well as information and communication technology was improved and augmented.
Vehicle
He, therefore, expressed the hope that the vehicle and other items would be used for their intended purposes and maintained regularly.
The Chairman of the Board of Governors of the school and the Anglican Bishop of Cape Coast, Rt.Rev. Reginald Atta- Baffoe, thanked Mr Bediako Sampong for the support.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
He indicated that the bus and other items had come in time to save the college of many challenges it faced and promised the items would be put to good use.
He entreated other old boys to follow the gesture of Mr Bediako Sampong and contribute to their alma mater
Generation
Mr Bediako Sampong, who was the Guest Speaker at the speech day, told the gathering which included the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was the special guest of honour, that “These are exciting times for Ghana and Africa at large because I see a generation who are poised and girding up their loins to beat the odds, challenge the status quo and venture into "forbidden" territory.
We are a people that are blessed of God, and so we must break the barriers of fear and trepidation to become all that we were created to be.
I believe and know that Adisadel College has been ahead of all others in this regard and it seems as though we have purposefully been blazing the trail to serve as examples when the time came”.
He said the Adisadel Spirit of self-help and determination was synonymous with the country’s National Agenda, ‘Ghana Beyond Aid! over 10 decades ago, adding that “we caught this spirit when we decided that putting the best part of our trust in what others can do for us is the surest way to discontentment, frustration, humiliation and ultimately death of all dreams and aspirations.
It most certainly was no menial task to be a full-time student and a part-time labourer on a construction site, while excelling in both!. This is the story of how houses like Hamlyn were built.
But, he said, that went to show the unimaginable potential of a challenged mind and an unquenchable can-do spirit, indicating that “This is who we are, dear Santaclausians, to be anything less is unforgiveable.
And rightly so, our school ode is the mantra that challenges us to set a standard for those after us, that is so much higher than what was set before us”.
Acquisition
Putting emphasis on acquiring and building developmentally relevant knowledge and skills, he said, would certainly achieve astronomical results for the country’s development in this time.
“The season is just ripe! We need germane hard and soft skills that offer real solutions to pertinent social and economic problems.
I believe I am not the only one who understands the urgent need to infuse these into our school curricula, it is undeniably what our nation and continent is crying out for.
“Lessons on entrepreneurship can be more effective by employing numerous case studies of people who have made it through stormy circumstances to establish empires of legacies.
We have quite a number in house, as I have earlier pointed out.
There are also others who have braved out the difficulties to leave their indelible marks on the world, the likes of Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and Aliko Dangote, to name a few.
There are experiential lessons that can be derived from taking a closer look at their lives, challenges and successes,” he said.