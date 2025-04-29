Effective collaboration key to addressing sector challenges — Transport Minister

Daily Graphic Apr - 29 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Minister of Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, has given an assurance that his office will collaborate with stakeholders in the transport sector to effectively address the challenges confronting the sector.

He said such collaboration and cooperation were critical in finding solution to the multi-faceted issues confronting the sector, identifying some of the critical challenges to be infrastructure deficit, high freight and port charges, and congestion in the cities.

Mr Nikpe said finding coming together to resolve those challenges was also key to opening up socioeconomic opportunities and benefits for better accessibility to markets, employment and productivity.

“Addressing these issues is a collaborative effort that requires input and partnership from all stakeholders.

“We, as policymakers, industry experts, and practitioners, have a choice to make regarding how to optimise the benefits and minimise the costs and inconvenience of our transportation system,” he said at the maiden Transport and Logistics Sector CEOs Breakfast Meeting in Accra.

Meeting

Organised by the Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport (CILT), the meeting, which brought together various CEOs across the sector, provided a platform to share ideas and make inputs to help streamline the sector.

It was on the theme, “Competitiveness of Ghana’s Logistics and Transport sector”.

Benefits, plans

The minister explained that transport played a vital role in the smooth functioning of society, stressing that an efficient operating system would open up socioeconomic opportunities and benefits that result in positive multiplier effects such as better accessibility to markets, employment, and productivity.

“On the flip side, when transport systems struggle with capacity or reliability, they can hinder economic growth, resulting in missed opportunities and a diminished quality of life,” he said.

Mr Nikpe outlined ongoing discussions between the Ministry and CILT on initiatives such as the establishment of a National Transportation Desk, the regularisation of Okada operations, support for tailored training programmes, and efforts to reduce the cost of doing business at Ghana’s ports.

“We will ensure the necessary reforms are undertaken so that His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama’s vision of resetting this economy can be achieved. I, therefore, encourage you to share your insights on best practices and emerging trends that could benefit our transport systems,” he added.

Policy

The President of CILT Ghana, Mark Amoamah, said the deliberations were geared towards making the necessary inputs for policy considerations.

“This breakfast meeting has been conceived as a platform where sector leaders can step away from the daily operational demands and engage in open and candid discussions on critical issues shaping our industry.

“Exchange ideas, discuss pressing business challenges, and unlock new growth opportunities,” he said.

CILT Ghana, he said, would continue to foster a spirit of collaboration and knowledge sharing among CEOs to address pertinent issues affecting the transport, shipping, and logistics business and investments in Ghana.